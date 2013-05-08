World's First Printed & FREE Digital PDF Catalog of 300 Bitcoin Related Goods & Services

Longueuil, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- About The Bitcoin Catalog: The last month has seen mainstream media coverage of Bitcoin increase exponentially, with the meteoric rise of the Bitcoin to USD exchange rate. While many are speculating on the unprecedented digital currency as an investment vehicle, it is worth remembering that Bitcoin is also an electronic currency which can be used to easily and effortlessly purchase a myriad of goods and services worldwide.



The Bitcoin Catalog aims to be the definitive source for anyone to understand what is Bitcoin, how to get started with this currency, and where to acquire goods and services from all over the world with Bitcoin.



Readers can flick through the catalog and explore up to 300 Bitcoin websites, classified into four main categories: Bitcoin Related, Goods, Services and Local. To help the Bitcoin ecosystem in its quest to gain mainstream acceptance worldwide, The Bitcoin Catalog is currently offering Bitcoin related websites a listing in the second print edition of the catalog for a nominal fee of $30 converted to Bitcoin. Of course, Bitcoin is the only payment method to be included in the Catalog. The digital download version of the Catalog to be released in a few weeks will be FREE to the public, to ensure the Bitcoin merchants in the Catalog get as much exposure as possible.



Consumers, enthusiasts, and those wishing to learn more about the Bitcoin ecosystem can order the first edition of The Bitcoin Catalog at Thebitcoincatalog.com. For those who do not wish to receive the printed Bitcoin Catalog in the post, an option will be added in a few weeks to download the Catalog for FREE in digital PDF format.



Bitcoin related merchants, services and projects can also apply to have their website listed for the nominal fee of $30 converted to Bitcoin in the second edition of the Bitcoin Catalog here.



Payments for ordering the print version of the Bitcoin Catalog can be made via Bitcoin, Paypal, or Visa. The digital PDF version will be FREE. However, merchants wishing to be included in the Bitcoin Catalog can only pay with Bitcoin.



The Bitcoin Catalog will help make Bitcoin more accessible and easily understood by new adopters. As well as enabling readers to see the true extent of the Bitcoin ecosystem, and to easily discover where they can spend their Bitcoins worldwide. It is an exciting and groundbreaking new development for the global Bitcoin ecosystem.



For More information visit the website http://thebitcoincatalog.com



