World's First Stolen Bitcoin Tracing Service and Bitcoin Data Recovery- High Profile Digital Forensic Services Company SYTECH Embraces Bitcoin

Stoke-On-Trent, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- High profile UK based Digital Forensic Services Company SYTECH – (Systems Technology Consultants Ltd.) http://www.sytech-consultants.com has been in business since 1978 – working with International Governments, Law Enforcement, Corporate and Private sectors and is known worldwide for its upstanding reputation, accreditation, cost-effectiveness and speedy processing of assignments. SYTECH’s Digital Forensics services’ have been integral to many high profile Court Cases and investigations across the globe including ‘Memogate’, and the recent conviction of UK serial murderer Dale Cregan. In August 2013 SYTECH announced its move into Bitcoin: offering data recovery services to salvage coins from damaged hard drives, mobile phones and other storage mediums. SYTECH is accepting Bitcoin as a payment method for its services, and offering a 5% discount to any client who pays in Bitcoin. In a world first, SYTECH has announced a stolen Bitcoin tracing and recovery service; turning its decades of digital forensics expertise to tracing online Bitcoin criminals and recovering stolen Bitcoin for their clients.



The company is offering a Bitcoin retrieval service to individuals, companies and businesses around the globe who may need Bitcoin recovered from damaged hard drives, memory cards and mobile phones. With its professional standing, years of experience and fast turnaround SYTECH is poised to become the service Bitcoin companies, businesses and enthusiasts will utilise to urgently recover Bitcoin from damaged or compromised storage devices.



Although not yet advertised on the SYTECH website (http://www.sytech-consultants.com), the company is now accepting Bitcoin as a payment method for any and all services rendered. Clients who pay in Bitcoin will receive a 5 percent discount: the forward thinking Digital Forensics Company is seeking to hold Bitcoin and embrace the numerous benefits of accepting Bitcoin over traditional payment methods.



About SYTECH

SYTECH is registered with the UK Register of Expert Witnesses, is Bond Solon Courtroom Trained and Sweet & Maxwell checked. The company will work with clients in both the Corporate and Private sectors to trace and recover stolen Bitcoin and identify the perpetrator(s). If anyone has the proven track record and digital forensic skills to bring Bitcoin cyber criminals to justice it is SYTECH.



As the diversity of offerings and liquidity of the global Bitcoin ecosystem continues to grow, it is not surprising to see a well-established, reputable and professional company such as SYTECH aggressively target the Bitcoin space. SYTECH’s world class stolen Bitcoin recovery service is a world first; a major contribution to the professionalism and stability of the Bitcoin space. With evermore professional Bitcoin companies commencing operations worldwide demand for enterprise level Bitcoin recovery services is projected to rise and forward thinking SYTECH is well positioned to dominate this emerging and important niche of the global Bitcoin ecosystem.



To see the full range of services offered by SYTECH please go to: http://www.sytech-consultants.com/services.htm



To learn more about SYTECH's move into the Bitcoin space please contact:



Name: Simon Lang – Digital Forensics Manager



Email: simon.lang@sytech-consultants.com Phone: +44 (0) 1782 286300



This Bitcoin Press Release originally appeared on http://bitcoinprbuzz.com