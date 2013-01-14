World's First Talking Indian App Joins Apple iPhone 5 to Hit the Top 10 Charts

Burlington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Talking Bunty is a new revolutionary and innovative mobile application that is bound to shoot straight up the charts and into the top 10 results. The application is currently the first ever Indian talking application on the App store. Once released, Talking Bunty will be available for the iPhone 4, 4S and 5, with Android models to follow shortly after. Already, pre-release, Talking Bunty material has been receiving high volumes of media attention and viral awareness from leading media websites and consumers. The application is primarily targeted at the UK, USA, Canada and India, although users from every country will be able to benefit from the application.



The developers behind Talking Bunty have a strong track-record of producing viral applications. Their latest application Tumbi Nut shot to the Top-4 music paid applications in the United Kingdom. Additionally, another release, Dhol Nut shot to the top 3 in India with many more being prepared for release soon after Talking Bunty.



This viral attention has continued through with Talking Bunty. Talking Bunty can be seen on several TV channels and has even been featured in a music video, called "Bappu Ve" by TajE & Bee2 and has so far received over Half a Million views within 2-weeks of being launched. Talking Bunty is sure to be a hit sensation with children, teenagers and adults alike.



To learn more about Talking Bunty, the next potential viral smash-hit phone application, head over to: http://talkingbunty.com (or follow them on Twitter on http://twitter.com/talkingbunty)



Media Contact:

Midnight Apps

hello@talkingbunty.com