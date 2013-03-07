World's Foremost Interactive 3D Street Artist Recreates Iconic Scene from LIFE of PI as 3D Chalk Art

Ventura, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Artist Tracy Lee Stum will create the work of art at L.A. LIVE over four days culminating on the Blu-ray and DVD release date for LIFE OF PI



WHO:

Internationally recognized American chalk/street artist Tracy Lee Stum brings her spectacular interactive 3D street drawing to L.A. LIVE in Downtown Los Angeles as she pays tribute to Life of Pi, in honor of the March 12 home entertainment release.



WHAT:

Beginning on March 9, Tracy will begin drawing this incredible image at L.A. LIVE in her own signature style with the final touches of the 3D street drawing being finished on Tuesday, March 12.



WHEN:

Sunday, March 10 – Tuesday, March 12



Tracy Lee Stum will be on hand throughout the day from 11:00am to 8:00pm creating the 3D chalk art and will be available for on-camera interviews to discuss her creative process



The afternoon of Tuesday, March 12 will be best time for interviews and to get fantastic shots of the final rendering.



WHERE:

L.A. LIVE (outside of ESPN Zone L.A. LIVE and directly across the street from STAPLES Center)

777 Chick Hearn Ct.

Los Angeles, CA 90015



