World’s Largest Inventory of Network Memory and Transceivers Available Only at PC-Wholesale.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2012 -- When managing a large network environment, having quick access to necessary hardware is essential. IT professionals everywhere are under pressure to manage infrastructure of ever-increasing complexity. Ensuring these systems remain operational in all circumstances is something which requires a secure, responsive pipeline of various networking components. There isn’t a networking administrator alive who hasn’t faced the difficulty of finding out that an essential piece of hardware is out of stock or on back-order from a key supplier. If something fails and a replacement transceiver or Sun memory module is required, today’s fast-paced business climate dictates that it needs to be available yesterday.



This may explain why so many businesses are turning to the team at PC Wholesale in an effort to secure the world’s best supply of networking memory and transceivers. Based in the technological heartland of America, Silicon Valley, PC Wholesale has the enviable position of maintaining the largest networking memory and transceiver inventory of any supplier in the world. Astoundingly, PC Wholesale carries the full range of products for an impressive 40 manufacturers, including ever-popular Sun memory and an incomparable range of quality Cisco memory modules.



While for many the world’s largest range of products would be impressive enough, the experts behind PC-Wholesale.com aren’t content to rest on their laurels. Understanding the vital importance of the products they supply to firms nation-wide, PC Wholesale also offer an industry-leading lifetime advance replacement warranty on all memory, transceivers and cables sold. From the smallest patch cable all the way to more costly Cisco memory, everything is covered. In this way, clients can rest easy knowing that they’re supported by the both biggest range of products anywhere as well as the most comprehensive warranty provisions in the business.



It’s therefore easy to see why some of the biggest names in a wide variety of industries rely on PC Wholesale to supply their vital networking memory and transceivers, with clients of the company including well-known names such as NASA, Boeing, IBM, and AT&T. The strong reputation PC Wholesale has developed since its inception in 2001 is now undisputed, the team having cemented their position as the leading supplier of quality networking memory and transceivers as well as offering the most reliable and responsive customer service available anywhere.



So for those seeking the most extensive and secure supply of leading networking components available anywhere in the world, it’s impossible to go past the team at PC-Wholesale.com. Whether it’s keeping industry juggernauts such as Boeing up and running or supplying discounted components to government and educational institutions, PC-Wholesale has everyone covered.



About PC-Wholesale

PC Wholesale was established in America’s technology capital, Silicon Valley, in 2001. Rapidly rising as a leading supplier of quality networking memory and transceivers, PC Wholesale now boasts the largest standing inventory of these products available anywhere in the world. By maintaining a full line of transceivers for over 40 different manufacturers, including Cisco, Juniper and HP compatible modules, PC Wholesale in insuring the easy availability of critical networking components to businesses all across the nation. With all memory, transceivers and cables covered by an industry leading LIFETIME advance replacement warranty, clients have the security of knowing they’re backed by both the most extensive product range available and the most comprehensive warranty provisions. For more information, visit http://www.pc-wholesale.com