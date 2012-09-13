World's Only Priceless Vacuum Cleaner, Covered in 1,000 Swarovski Crystals, Being Given Away by GoVacuum.

Chantilly, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- June’s global headlines were awash with news of GoVacuum’s million-dollar gold plated vacuum cleaner. From Fox News and the Daily Mail to CNet and the Huffington Post, the world became obsessed with 2012’s ultimate show of bling. Now, the company behind the clear has done it again – by introducing the world’s only ‘priceless’ vacuum cleaner.



The Sebo GV62712 Felix Crystallize Onyx Vacuum Cleaner is the world’s only vac to boast a custom silver plated handle, an ET-1 powernozzle which is sprinkled with diamond dust, and an outer filter bag which is covered in 1,000 Swarovski Elements.



While literally doused in diamonds, the vacuum retains the quality features of all SEBO units, including a 32-foot power cord, fine German engineering and S-Class filtration for allergy and asthma sufferers.



“The GV62712 comes with all of the superior quality facets that SEBO are known for. However, with its custom bling and limited run of a single exclusive unit, it’s a priceless vacuum cleaner that the lucky owner will never find anywhere else,” explains Justin Haver of GoVacuum.com, who personally designed and assembled the GV62712.



The vacuum is quite literally priceless, as GoVacuum.com has decided to give away the world’s only GV62712 as part of an exclusive new competition.



The company has produced two Sebo Felix Crystallize rap songs and is asking the public to download them, create a music video and send it back to GoVacuum. The company will upload each entry to their website, as well as their YouTube channel, along with a tool to vote for the winner.



People are also welcome to write their own song, record it and produce a video to match.



“People can use a webcam, video camera, cell phone or any video recording device. We’ll let the public choose their favorite video and we’ll be shipping the world’s only Sebo Felix Crystallize vacuum cleaner to them as a prize. How more unique could it get?!” Haver adds.



He continues, “When it is gone, it’s gone! We’ll never produce another GV62712 and the winner will be the proud owner of the world’s only priceless vacuum cleaner.”



Entries are open to residents of all countries, with voting open until December 15th.



GoVacuum is continuing to make waves with its previously-released GV62711 gold plated model, which is on sale for $999,999. As the world’s most expensive vacuum cleaner, the model is expected to attract further attention as hype builds around its priceless successor.



“We certainly have a unique line of products. One vacuum sells for a million dollars, the other is literally priceless. However, both are totally unique and add a very sophisticated twist to the everyday task of busting dust,” Haver concludes.



For more information on the competition, please visit its dedicated page on the GoVacuum website: http://www.govacuum.com/26967-Sebo-GV62712-Felix-Crystallize-Onyx-Upright-Vacuum.aspx



Contest entries will be uploaded here: http://www.govacuum.com/gv62712contest.aspx



Information and discussion can also be found on the company’s Facebook and Twitter feeds.



About GoVacuum.com

GoVacuum is a family-owned small business that has been in existence for almost 35 years. As an online retailer, GoVacuum has been in business since 1996 and ships everything from hard-to-find replacement parts to popular vacuums all over the United States and Canada (and to military bases around the world).



Customers love the site's ease of use, huge inventory, unbeatable prices, 60 day return policy on most products and prompt delivery (next day on many products). Unlike "Big Box" or department stores, GoVacuum has genuinely knowledgeable staff that specialize in nothing but vacuums and air cleaners.



They are able to offer real advice, frank comparisons and tailored recommendations for even the most obscure needs.