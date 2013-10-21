Worldsim Gives Subscribers the Most Affordable International Calls Charged with Local Rates

Bellevue, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Communication is an essential tool for the globe-trotting individuals of today. Entrepreneurs need to be up-to-date with the latest global trends. However, there is a barrier when it comes to making international calls and updating oneself with what is happening around the world – cost. Worry no more! WorldSIM provides the solution for expensive international calls. Affordable packages are made available and accessible to all who wish to “go global, pay local.” Established in the year 2006, WorldSIM is the provider of international sim card that lets one save up to 85% on phone bills when travelling abroad.



WorldSIM prides itself in providing its subscribers with free international roaming in over 90 countries and a large network coverage that reaches 175 countries worldwide. Holiday destinations such as the USA, Middle East, Australia, and Europe are some of the countries where WorldSIM users get to receive free international incoming calls. With its slogan “go global, pay local,” subscribers can make international calls for as low $0.25 per minute.



The WorldSIM travel sim card comes with a UK mobile number that can be used worldwide while USA numbers can be availed of when the users are based in the USA. WorldSIM travel sim card can be used in every unlocked cellphone and smartphone. However, this sim card is not compatible with the iPhone 5. WorldSIM travel sim card does not collect hidden charges because it is a prepaid sim card where users only pay for the calls and text that they have consumed.



WorldSIM also offers travel accessories for the jetsetter individuals. Aside from the travel sim card, WorldSIM also provides Data Roaming USB and Travel Genie International Mobile Phone. For only $119.99, users can avail of the prepaid Data Roaming USB with free $30.00 credit. Users can monitor their usage rate and can bring the USB with them anytime, anywhere. The Data Roaming USB also serves as a storage device because it has a built-in Micro SD slot. The Travel Genie International Mobile Phone is one of WorldSIM’s most affordable travel accessories. For only £99.99, users get to enjoy a dual sim, quad band of this handy phone which comes with a WorldSIM sim card with USA and UK numbers. Aside from these features, users get to enjoy a £20.00 calling credit. WorldSIM is truly the companion of modern individuals who are ready to take on the world.



About WorldSIM

Established in 2006 in London, WorldSIM aims to eliminate the costly international phone calls and hidden charges that come with it by providing free international incoming calls and affordable international outgoing calls in many destinations around the world.



Contact:

UK: +44 (0) 20 8819 2557

USA: +13233751117

Canada: +16478467974

Australia: +61283104005

Website: http://www.worldsim.com/