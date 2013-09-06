WorldSIM Reduces Mobile Phone Bills by 85%

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- WorldSIM, an innovative mobile service provider that offers prepaid SIM cards and international roaming solutions, can save up to 85% mobile bills with their new and improved SIM card. This unique SIM card is multi-faceted and giving its users a wide variety of perks. Users of the SIM can benefit from low rates on international calls, free international roaming and greatly reduced pay as you go call costs.



With over 25 airline partners, WorldSIM has proved to be popular in the travel industry and regular business travelers have been able to slash their mobile bills. A CCMI survey found that almost 70% of the Fortune 1000 companies struggle with roaming costs, 37% of which spend an average of £645 per user – some spending in excess of £2000 each trip.



With free international roaming in 90 countries including Europe, USA, Australia, most of Asia and all the popular travel destinations, both business and leisure travelers can receive calls for free while they are away which has resulted in massive savings all round.



While in the UK the advantages of these SIM card s continue; a recent comparison to the major network providers Vodafone, Orange, T-Mobile, O2 and Virgin revealed that WorldSIM’s UK rates are two thirds cheaper, saving pay as you go users quite substantially on SMS messages, data and calls. To top it off international callers can call abroad from just 1p per minute from this same SIM card.



The WorldSIM global SIM card is part of the range of travel accessories that WorldSIM has developed. Others include a dual SIM mobile phone, which resolves the issue of having to switch SIM cards repeatedly and data roaming USB that enables internet access in 135 different countries.



For more information, visit http://www.worldsim.com