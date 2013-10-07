Worldtop7 Provides Blissful Boutique & Business Hotels in Boston

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Boston in Massachusetts is one of the oldest American cities founded in the 1630s so it has been a seat of trade and business for many centuries. Today, several Boutique Hotels in Boston are bigger and bolder to keep up with global standards of the avid business traveler and corporations needing pleasant spaces for business events like conventions, symposiums, and seminars. Here are recommendations for foremost Business Hotels in Boston.



The Langham in the Financial District is a lavish Boutique hotel in Boston that does not only boast of timeless charm but also marvelous modern and bespoke business hotel amenities. Thirteen flexible spaces for business meetings and corporate events have cutting edge audio visual equipment. The hotel also has a dedicated staff will help make sure that business lunches and dinners, event planning, logistics, coordination, entertainment, and one's own on-site office will all seamlessly come together for a successful business affair.



The W Hotel Boston in the city’s historical district is another fantastic choice for Boutique and Business Hotels in Boston. The avant-garde design, complimentary Acura racecar ride, revolutionary technological equipment, 9 airy and stylish meeting rooms and business event spaces, high speed Wi-Fi, and excellent business support staff will surely make your business trip or company meeting unforgettable. The W is also a forerunner Boutique Hotel in Boston that offers their signature Sensory Set Up and Wish Workshop for business events that would entice all five bodily senses and further develop skills and hidden talents for optimum business meeting results. Inquire about their amusing and inspiring virtual playground for business meeting break times. The W Boston is a business hotel for serious work and serious play!



Fairmont Battery Wharf is an extraordinary choice for luxurious Business Hotels in Boston not only because of its waterfront location near the Financial District but also because of their futuristic Global and Green edge. The lavish Fairmont boutique hotel in Boston offers Business travelers a unique way to experience the city with their on-site Maritime Museum, complimentary BMW bicycles and water taxi rides, rejuvenating spa, and nearby parks, cafes, exhibits and galleries by the harbor walk. Their business amenities include exclusive PSAV partners that offer ultramodern Technology Concierge Services for global events. What pushes the Fairmont over the top as a Green conscious Business Hotel is that they have Green programs that inform business convention or business meetings attendees on how to minimize their carbon footprint and hotels even donate 10% of the hotel revenue to support the environment.



About WorldTop7

Tired of trawling celebrity magazines and travel guides in search of the perfect getaway destination? Look no further than WorldTop7; the only online travel portal where the world's most unique, romantic and stylishdestinations are influenced by VIPs. WorldTop7 collates only the very best tips and travel recommendations from the people one follow: models, actors and media professionals whose opinions shape the WorldTop7 Picks.



Whether one is seeking the delicious isolation of a paradise island idyll enjoyed by Barack and Michelle Obama,or a jet-set weekend of partying in LA á la the Hilton sisters, WorldTop7 has it all – minus the price tag!



Brain-child of a movie actress and international television executive, WorldTop7 strives to deliver what others cannot: access to exclusive getaway deals, influenced by media professionals, celebrities and VIPs. It searches over 100 international portals to find the most competitive hotel prices – often up to 80% cheaper than their counterparts, coupled with tips and shareable Travel Wish Lists to help one plan the ultimate once-in-a-lifetime experience. Want to know where the jet-set unwind after a heavy night of partying? Perhaps one might love to dinein style at Johnny Depp's Parisian restaurant? However one envisage the perfect getaway, they'll facilitate the search to make it happen.



State wanderlust with a veritable encyclopedia of over 180 locations across the globe. From Amsterdamto Zanzibar, WorldTop7's choice selection of over 3,000 boutique hotels, hip restaurants, nightclubs and championship golf courses guarantees your itinerary will be never be empty of possibilities!



PUR 27 / WorldTop7

Nicole Allmann, London, United Kingdom

Email: nicoleallmann@worldtop7.com

Web: worldtop7.com

Facebook:WorldTop7 Page

Twitter:@WorldTop7

Google+: WorldTop7 Page