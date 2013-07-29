WorldTop7 Reveals Some of the Most Outstanding Boutique & Business Hotels in Stockholm

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Hotel Skeppsholmen is an excellent Boutique Hotel in Stockholm that is conveniently located downtown near the art district, shopping areas, galleries, museums and other tourist attractions so it would be easy for international business travelers to experience the city after a grueling day of business meetings. Skeppsholmen has a vibrant contemporary restaurant and bar, 7 function rooms, and multilingual business support staff so you need not go further for business social gatherings be it for group business lunches or corporate cocktail parties.



The Radisson Blu Strand in the Financial District is another impressive Business Hotel in Stockholm not only because of its opportune central location, but also because of their seven stylish meeting rooms and first-rate business centre services that feature up to date amenities like free Wi-Fi, videoconferencing, and LCD projectors. The Radisson Blu Strand is also an innovative Boutique Hotel in Stockholm that was a pioneer in serving “Brain Food” during conferences and business meetings so that convention attendees and business delegates would receive optimal nutrition and be in top shape despite the taxing business travel challenges.



Another brilliant recommendation for a Business Hotel in Stockholm would be the Hotel J by the stunning Newport in Nacka Strand. The dazzling nautical themed Stockholm Boutique Hotel is close to convention centres and it is has 20 meeting rooms and large event spaces on site that can accommodate 2,000 people making it a great conference hotel to choose for your business trip to Stockholm.



About WorldTop

Tired of trawling celebrity magazines and travel guides in search of the perfect getaway destination? Look no further than WorldTop7; the only online travel portal where the world's most unique, romantic and stylish destinations are influenced by VIPs. WorldTop7 collates only the very best tips and travel recommendations from the people you follow: models, actors and media professionals whose opinions shape our WorldTop7 Picks.



Whether you're seeking the delicious isolation of a paradise island idyll enjoyed by Barack and Michelle Obama, or a jet-set weekend of partying in LA á la the Hilton sisters, WorldTop7 has it all – minus the price tag!



Brain-child of a movie actress and international television executive, WorldTop7 strives to deliver what others cannot: access to exclusive getaway deals, influenced by media professionals, celebrities and VIPs. We search over 100 international portals to find you the most competitive hotel prices – often up to 80% cheaper than our counterparts, coupled with tips and shareable Travel Wish Lists to help you plan the ultimate once-in-a-lifetime experience. Want to know where the jet-set unwind after a heavy night of partying? Perhaps you'd love to dine in style at Johnny Depp's Parisian restaurant? However you envisage the perfect getaway, we'll facilitate your search to make it happen.



Sate your wanderlust with a veritable encyclopedia of over 180 locations across the globe. From Amsterdam to Zanzibar, WorldTop7's choice selection of over 3,000 boutique hotels, hip restaurants, nightclubs and championship golf courses guarantees your itinerary will be never be empty of possibilities!



