WorldTop7 Reveals the Best Places for Celebrity Watching During N.Y. Fashion Week

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- You don’t need a front row seat to catch all the celebrities in New York, during fashion week. All you need to know is where they hang out.



Actor Zac Effron loves the "Crosby Street Hotel" which is located in Soho and has a reputation for being be a very discreet hotel.



Besides the "Crosby Street Hotel", the "Greenwich Hotel" (Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum, Blake Lively, Jennifer Aniston), "Soho House New York" (Paris Hilton, Demi Moore, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Naomi Cambell ) "Gansevoort Park Avenue" or the "Mercer Hotel" (Leo di Caprio, Justin Timberlake, Christian Aguilera) are also a celebrity flocking destination during fashion week. Everyone from reality stars, to reality starts turned fashion designers like Whitney Port, get rooms while getting their share of models and new designer collections.



Besides those hotels, Jay Z's favourite restaurant "Torrisi", or celebrity magnet "Balthazar" are also places where the celebrities enjoy their lunches. You’ll find Sarah Jessica Parker, Beyoncé, Victoria Beckham and others enjoying the high end food after they get a front row seat at fashion’s highest event in New York.



Restaurant "Beauty & Essex" (Tom Cruise, Kim Kardashian) and infamous "Avenue Club" (Jay Z, Lindsy Lohan, Beyonce Knowles, Kim Kardashian) are also a top pick to find the hot celebrities in town. "Freeman’s restaurant", located off Rivington between Bowery and Chrystie has an alley-entrance which allows a certain degree of discretion.



