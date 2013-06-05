Worldwide and China Superhard Material and Product Market 2013 Published by MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- The superhard material industry chain mainly involves monocrystalline superhard materials, composite superhard materials, and superhard material tools. China is the world's largest producer of monocrystalline superhard materials for the moment, but it still lags behind advanced foreign companies in the downstream composite superhard materials. In recent years, Chinese companies such as SF Diamond and Henan Huanghe Whirlwind have increased their investment in research to by degrees intensify technology.



In the field of monocrystalline superhard materials, China produced 12.4 billion Ct of synthetic diamond in 2012, contributing about 90% to the global output. Meanwhile, China exported 16.5% of its synthetic diamond. Chinese synthetic diamond market is dominated by Zhongnan Diamond, Henan Huanghe Whirlwind and Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond. In 2012, the output of the three accounted for 74.9% of China’s diamond output.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC : www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-and-china-superhard-material-and-product-industry-report-2012-2015



The composite superhard material field contains several segments, such as cutter-use composite sheets, oil-use composite sheets, mine-use composite sheets, and wire drawing die blanks.



In 2012, the market of Chinese composite superhard materials valued RMB19 billion, of which mine-use composite sheets and cutter-use composite sheets made up over 90% jointly. Chinese enterprises started early in mine-use composite sheets, so most of them are capable of producing medium and low-end mine-use composite sheets with strong competitiveness. However, DI, Element Six, Sumitomo, ILJIN and other international players are predominant in cutter-use and oil-use composite sheets. In the past two years, China's SF Diamond and Henan Huanghe Whirlwind realized mass-production of large-sized cutter-use composite sheets, and enjoy competitive edges in the high-end cutter-use composite sheet market.



In 2012, China's total output of superhard material tools (mainly diamond saw blades) reached 4.6 billion pcs. Superhard material tool manufacturers cross over the world, led by Saint Gobain, Tyrolit and other well-known producers. Among Chinese enterprises, Kingdream, Monte-Bianco and Bosun Tools have gained remarkable scale.



This report analyzes the market size and competition pattern of monocrystalline superhard materials, composite superhard materials, superhard material tools and other sectors; and makes in-depth analysis on operation, superhard materials and products of major global and Chinese companies.



Zhongnan Diamond is known as China's largest diamond manufacturer. In 2012, its synthetic diamond capacity reached 5.63 billion ct / year, and its output accounted for 44.6% of China’s total. In recent years, adopting the self-made diamond powder as raw material, Zhongnan Diamond has been developing downstream PDC products vigorously, and achieved the capacity of 90,000 pieces / year by the end of 2012.



In 2013, Jiangnan Red Arrow intends to raise funds publicly to acquire Zhongnan Diamond, and add investment in five projects, including Nanyang Large-particle Industrial Diamond Production Line Project, PCBN and PCD series cutter material industrialization projects, in a bid to improve the diamond downstream industry chain.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/168624



As the largest polycrystalline diamond enterprise in China, SF Diamond will focus on the development of cutter-use composite sheets and oil drill-use composite plates. SF Diamond can conduct mass-production of 50.8mm and 58mm cutter-use composite sheets. Meanwhile, it is also the world's third-ranked polycrystalline diamond wire drawing die blank manufacturer, with the high-grade diamond wire drawing die blank capacity of 4,484,300 pcs/year.



The diamond tools produced by Bosun Tools mainly find application in construction, building material processing and decoration, especially show competitive advantages in the field of ceramic processing. Bosun Tools has subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, Brazil and Thailand. In 2011, the company invested RMB239 million in building a production base in Thailand, for producing diamond saw blades; the production base released capacity in July, 2012.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/