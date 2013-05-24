Worldwide Animal Feed Antioxidant Market 2012 - 2018 Published by MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Feed antioxidants are primarily used to increase the shelf life of the feed by protecting it from oxidation, thus ensuring feed quality and safety. The market is witnessing growth due to rise in global meat consumption and increasing concerns regarding the health of the animals. This study provides a strategic analysis of the global animal feed antioxidants market in terms of volume as well as revenue estimated from 2012 and forecasted till 2018. The study on animal feed antioxidants is sub categorized by livestock, by product type and by geography in terms of both volume as well as revenue. By product type it includes synthetic and natural antioxidants and by livestock it is segmented as pork/swine, poultry, cattle, aquaculture and others.



The study interprets and analyzes the current market drivers and trends of the global animal feed antioxidants market along with risk and opportunities available for market growth. The study also provides competitive analyses which covers company market share of major players, value chain and market attractiveness. In addition, the study also includes current and emerging applications of antioxidants in animal feed. It provides the Porters five forces model, defining the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threat from new substitutes and entrants, and highlighting the degree of competition.



The study also includes company profiles of the major participants of the market along with their financial overview, business strategy and recent developments. Some of the major players profiled in this study include BASF SE, CHR.Hansen, AB Vista, Alltech, Novozymes and DSM.



Animal Feed Antioxidants Market: Product Segment Analysis

- Natural antioxidants

- Synthetic antioxidants

- Ethoxyquin

- Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA)

- Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)



Animal Feed Antioxidants Market: Livestock Segment Analysis

- Pork/Swine

- Poultry

- Cattle

- Aquaculture

- Others



Animal Feed Antioxidants Market: Regional Analysis

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



