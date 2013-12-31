Worldwide Automotive Bumpers Market 2014-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- The Global Automotive Bumpers market to grow at a CAGR of 4.76 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is improved safety provided to the vehicles. The Global Automotive Bumpers market has also been witnessing the growing adoption of plastic bumpers. However, the inefficiency issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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The Global Automotive Bumpers Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Automotive Bumpers market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space are Compagnie Plastic Omnium, Faurecia SA, Magna International Inc., Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd., and Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Alcoa Inc., Benteler Automobiltechnik GmbH, Flex-N-Gate Corp., and Van-Rob Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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