The Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market is projected to grow at a rate of 40.9% in terms of value, from USD 42.4 Million in 2019 to reach USD 7.70 Billion by 2027.



The report is furnished with the latest updates about the current market scenario with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected every major segment of the Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) industry and has influenced the global economic scenario significantly. The report provides a complete analysis of the current situation along with a thorough assessment of the present and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) industry.



The global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market is organized and includes several major manufacturers and vendors. The prominent players profiled in the report are Continental AG, Aptiv, Qualcomm Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Arada Systems Inc, Cohda Wireless Pty, Kapsch TrafficCom, Denso Corporation, eTrans Systems, Arada Systems, AutoTalks Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG, General Motors Company, and BMW Group, among others.



Scope of the Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market Research Report:



The global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market has been significantly affected by the current COVID-19 outbreak and has witnessed a decline in the growth prospect. However, according to the analysts, the market is expected to gain traction in the post-COVID-19 scenario through the entirety of the forecast period. The Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD XX billion in 2027 from a valuation of USD XX billion in 2019, registering a steady CAGR of XX%.



Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Commercial

Passenger



Communication Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Vehicle-To-Cloud (V2C)

Vehicle-To-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G)

Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-To-Device (V2D)

Vehicle-To-Network (V2N)

Vehicle-To-Home (V2H)



Technology Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Dedicated Short Range Communication or DSRC Connectivity (WLAN-based)

Cellular Connectivity (C-V2X)

Others

Signal processing technologies

Channel estimation and measurement technologies

Front-hauling and back-hauling technologies



Offering Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Software

Hardware

V2V Hardware

GPS Antenna

GPS Module

Ethernet Port

CPU

Others

V2I Hardware

GPS Antenna

GPS Module

Ethernet Port

CPU

Others

V2P Hardware

GPS Antenna

GPS Module

Ethernet Port

CPU

Others

V2G Hardware

Power Control System (PCS)

Others



Propulsion Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Electric Vehicle (EV)

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicle



Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Automated Driver Assistance

Intelligent Traffic System

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Passenger Information System

Fleet & Asset Management

Parking Management System

Line of Sight

Non-Line of Sight

Predictive Maintenance

Remote Monitoring and Diagnostics

Backing



Based on the regional bifurcation, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



The market is further segmented into types, applications, end-use, key manufacturers, regions, and other key segments to provide vital information about the Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) industry. The statistical data is further organized into tables, charts, graphs, pictorial representations, and diagrams to offer a better understanding of the market.



Moreover, the report provides a panoramic overview of the competitive landscape by providing an in-depth analysis of the key players, their lucrative business strategies, product developments, technological advancements, revenue generation, market value, market share, and strategic initiatives.



Key questions answered by the Report:



What is the expected valuation of the report throughout the forecast period?

What are the major drivers and constraints of the Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) industry?

Which growth opportunities are expected to drive the growth of the industry?

Which market segmentation is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

Which region is expected to lead the global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market in the coming years?

What is the projected growth rate of the Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) industry?

Who are the leading competitors of the Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market?

The report further covers values, drivers, restraints, production and manufacturing capacity, cost analysis, SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis, and study of other key elements of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document that provides a detailed overview of the overall Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) industry to assist the business players and new entrants in formulating strategic business decisions.



