Worldwide Barrier Films for Flexible Electronics Market 2013-2023, Needs Players & Opportunities

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Although it is possible to print many different kinds of electronic displays, in order for them to be commercially successful, they must be robust enough to survive for the necessary time and conditions required of the display. This condition has been a limitation of many printable electronic displays. Beyond printability and functionality, one of the most important requirements is encapsulation. Many of the materials used in printed electronic displays are chemically sensitive, and will react with many environmental components.



This highly targeted report from IDTechEx technology analyst Dr Harry Zervos gives an in-depth review of the issues, as well as forecasts for OLEDs and OPV, in order to understand the influence that the development of flexible barriers will have on the mass deployment and adoption of flexible electronics and photovoltaics.



To Buy the Copy Of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/barrier-films-for-flexible-electronics-2013-2023-needs-players-and-opportunities



A large opportunity lies in the development of devices in a flexible form factor, allowing them to be more robust, lightweight and versatile in their use.



However, many of the materials used in OLED displays and organic photovoltaics are sensitive to the environment, limiting their lifetime. These materials can be protected using substrates and barriers such as glass and metal, but this results in a rigid device and does not satisfy the applications demanding flexible devices. Plastic substrates and transparent flexible encapsulation barriers can be used, but these offer little protection to oxygen and water, resulting in the devices rapidly degrading.



In order to achieve device lifetimes of tens of thousands of hours, water vapor transmission rates (WVTR) must be 10-6 g/m2/day, and oxygen transmission rates (OTR) must be < 10-3 cm3/m2/day. For Organic Photovoltaics, the required WVTR is not as stringent as OLEDs require but is still very high at a level of 10-5 g/m2/day. These transmission rates are several orders of magnitude smaller than what is possible using any plastic substrate, and they can also be several orders of magnitude smaller than what can be measured using common equipment designed for this purpose. For these (and other) reasons, there has been intense interest in developing transparent barrier materials with much lower permeabilities.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/165778



This concise and unique report from IDTechEx gives an in-depth review of the needs, emerging solutions and players.



It addresses specific topics such as:



Companies which are active in the development of high barrier films and their achievements on the field to date.

Surface smoothness and defects (such as cracks and pinholes) and the effect that these characteristics would have on the barrier behavior of the materials studied.

Traditional methods of measurement of permeability are reaching the end of their abilities. The MOCON WVTR measurement device, which has been an industry standard, cannot give adequate measurements at the low levels of permeability required for Organic Photovoltaics and OLEDs. Other methods of measurement and equipment developed are being discussed.

Forecasts for OLEDs and OPV, in order to understand the influence that the development of flexible barriers would have at the mass deployment and adoption of these technologies.

For those developing flexible electronics, seeking materials needs and opportunities, this is a must-read report.



Latest Reports:



Global and China CMOS Camera Module Industry Report, 2012-2013



The CMOS camera module industry chain is quite complex, with key links covering CMOS sensor, optical lens, AFA, filter and module, which accounted for about 52%, 19%, 6%, 3% and 20% of the market size in 2012, respectively.



The CMOS camera module industry market size in 2012 was approximately US$10.8 billion, an increase of 24.1% over 2011, mainly driven by the great improvement in smartphone camera pixels, which extended into 2013, whereupon the mainstream smartphone camera pixels will be raised from 5MP to 8MP, and the high-end smartphone as high as 13MP.



Global and China Advanced Rigid PCB Industry Report, 2012-2013



The report only focuses on rigid PCB. In 2012, global PCB industry saw a jump in terms of output value, benefitting in a large part from the rapid growth in the shipment of Apple and Samsung, up 7.0% over 2011 to USD62.4 billion. It was not always the truth for the full-blown PCB industry. However, there is no such possibility of huge jump in 2013, and the expected growth rate will slow down to 2.7%. For most rigid PCB vendors, it was doomed for them to face revenue dive in 2012 unless both Samsung and Apple were included in their client lists, while in 2013 their revenue is likely to drop even if Apple is among the clients.



The big acquisition event in 2012 was Viasystems’ takeover of America-based PCB producer DDI at a cost of USD267 million in June. In 2011, DDI’s revenue reached USD263 million, and its net income hit USD25 million.



For All Market Research Reports visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/