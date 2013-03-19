Worldwide Building Integrated Photovoltaics Markets 2012:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) represents the merging of the building materials and solar panel business, with the "integration" part of the equation implying everything from novel forms of attachment to a building through to full-scale monolithic integration of PV layers into a tile or window.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/building-integrated-photovoltaics-markets-2011



NanoMarkets has been covering the BIPV market now for more than six years and has published numerous industry analysis reports in this space. We believe that BIPV will prove to be a pathway to creating far larger addressable markets for PV in the future. The BIPV concept will also enable the solar panel industry to create products with higher value added and wider profit margins than the now highly commoditized conventional panels.



For All Reports Kindly Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



In this eight-year market forecast report, NanoMarkets brings together all of our industry analysis to paint a complete quantitative picture of where the BIPV industry is today and where it is headed in the next eight years. The report covers the BIPV roof, BIPV wall and BIPV glass categories and all of the products that make them up; twelve different BIPV products. Projections are also provided for BIPV products with breakouts by the type of building into which they are sold, the region of the world into which they are sold, and the types of materials that they use.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/25935



Table Of Contents



Chapter One: Forecasting Assumptions and Methodology

1.1 Background to this Report

1.1.1 Definition of BIPV

1.2 General Forecasting Philosophy

1.3 Macroeconomic and Regulatory Assumptions

1.4 Pricing Assumptions and Units of Measurement

1.5 Sources of Information

1.6 Alternative Scenarios

1.7 Scope and Limitations of this Report



Latest Reports:

Building Attached Photovoltaics Markets - 2012: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/144860



Organic Photovoltaics: Technologies, Markets & Players 2012-2022: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/112949