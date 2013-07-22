Worldwide Business Survey: Global Industry Air Quality Control Systems Market Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Air Quality Control Systems (AQCS) are the systems which are used in heavy energy producing industries such as oil and gas refineries and coal based power plants to minimize the quantity of pollutants produced by them during production operation. The AQCS market has shown remarkable progress in recent years and is also showing attractive market potential for the future. Demand for AQCS is primarily increasing due to the rising demand of energy across the globe. Asia Pacific has the dominating position in terms of market share followed by North America and Europe.



In this report, the global AQCS market is segmented into two major categories, on the basis of types i.e. selective catalytic reduction systems (SCR), flue gas desulphurization systems (FGD), particle control systems (PC), and mercury control systems (MC) and on the basis of application into oil and gas and power plants. The AQCS market is driven by factors such as the rising awareness among consumers regarding pollution control and growing developments in pollution control technologies.



Government regulations and increasing demand for innovative technologies will also act as drivers for the AQCS market. Some of the factors inhibiting the growth of the AQCS market are the increasing raw material prices. The global recession has slowed funding for new projects. The fluctuating prices of equipments will also hinder the growth of the market.



Some of the key players in this market are Hitachi Power Systems America, Siemens Energy, Mitsubishi, Alstom Power, Mc Dermott Technology Inc., Indigo Technologies, KBR U.S., CRI Catalyst Company, Sukriti Engineers India, Marsulex, Guodian Longyuan, China Boqi, Trimer Corporation, Ducon, MKS instruments, CormTech Inc., Indigo Technologies, Hamon RC, Burns & Mcdonnell, Foster Wheeler, ADA Environment Solutions, Schust Engineering Inc. and others.



