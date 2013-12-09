Worldwide Business Survey: Global Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market Research Report 2014 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Global Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market 2014 - 2018



Global Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 13.43 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for HD programming and on-demand content. The Global Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment market has also been witnessing the growing inclination toward multi-screen services. However, the competition among vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Alcatel-Lucent SA, ARRIS Enterprise Inc., Brightcove Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson A.B., Harmonic Inc., Microsoft Corp., SeaChange International Inc., and ZTE Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Alticast Solutions, Anevia, Ateme, Azuki Systems Inc., Edgeware AB, Elemental Technologies, Envivio Inc., Imagine Communications, Minerva Networks, Seawell Networks Inc., Thomson Video Networks, UTStarcom Inc., and Verimatrix Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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Table of Content



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Scope of the Report

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Product Offerings



4. Market Research Methodology

4.1 Market Research Process

4.2 Research Methodology



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Global Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market

6.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Global Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market by Product 2013

7.2 Global Video ABR Infrastructure Market 2013-2018

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Global Video Transcoders and Encoders Market 2013-2018

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Global Video IRDs Market 2013-2018

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast



8. Geographical Segmentation

8.1 Global Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market by Geographical Segmentation 2013



9. Buying Criteria



10. Market Growth Drivers



11. Drivers and their Impact



12. Market Challenges



13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



14. Market Trends



15. Trends and their Impact



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16. Vendor Landscape

16.1 Competitive Scenario

16.2 Key Leading Vendors

16.3 Other Prominent Vendors



17. Key Vendor Analysis

17.1 Alcatel-Lucent SA

17.1.1 Business Overview

17.1.2 Business Segmentation

17.1.3 Key Information

17.1.4 SWOT Analysis

17.2 ARRIS Enterprise Inc.

17.2.1 Business Overview

17.2.2 Business Segmentation

17.2.3 Key Information

17.2.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3 Brightcove Inc.

17.3.1 Business Overview

17.3.2 Business Segmentation

17.3.3 Key Information

17.3.4 SWOT Analysis

17.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

17.4.1 Business Overview

17.4.2 Business Segmentation

17.4.3 Key Information

17.4.4 SWOT Analysis

17.5 Ericsson AB

17.5.1 Business Overview

17.5.2 Business Segmentation

17.5.3 Key Information

17.5.4 SWOT Analysis

17.6 Harmonic Inc.

17.6.1 Business Overview

17.6.2 Key Information

17.6.3 SWOT Analysis

17.7 Microsoft Corp.

17.7.1 Business Overview

17.7.2 Business Segmentation

17.7.3 Key Information

17.7.4 SWOT Analysis

17.8 SeaChange International Inc.

17.8.1 Business Overview

17.8.2 Key Information

17.8.3 SWOT Analysis

17.9 ZTE Corp.

17.9.1 Business Overview

17.9.2 Business Segmentation

17.9.3 Key Information

17.9.4 SWOT Analysis



18. Other Reports in this Series



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Video Streaming and Broadcasting Process

Exhibit 3: Global Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market 2013-2018 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 4: Global Video Streaming and Broadcasting Market by Product 2013

Exhibit 5: Global Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market by Product 2013-2018 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 6: Global Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market by Product 2013-2018

Exhibit 7: Adaptive Streaming Process

Exhibit 8: Global Video ABR Infrastructure Market 2013-2018 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 9: Global Video Transcoders and Encoders Market 2013-2018 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 10: Global Video IRDs Market 2013-2018 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 11: Global Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market by Geographical Segmentation 2013

Exhibit 12: Global Smartphone Market 2012-2016 (unit in million)

Exhibit 13: Global Tablet Computer Market 2012-2016 (unit in million)

Exhibit 14: Alcatel-Lucent SA: Business Segmentation

Exhibit 15: ARRIS Enterprise Inc.: Business Segmentation

Exhibit 16: Brightcove Inc.: Business Segmentation

Exhibit 17: Cisco Systems Inc.: Business Segmentation

Exhibit 18: Ericsson AB: Business Segmentation

Exhibit 19: Microsoft Corp.: Operation Segmentation

Exhibit 20: ZTE Corp.: Business Segmentation



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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