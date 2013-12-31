Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- Worldwide Business Survey: Mobile Data & Applications Market Prospects Forecast 2013 - 2018 : Now at Market-Research-Reports.biz



Mobile applications continue an explosive growth phase. There can be no doubt that several factors have led to this including data speed improvements from 3G to 4G, Apple’s pioneering and Google’s entry into the mobile OS arena, mobile application store expansion with open development, and the overall rapid penetration and usage of smartphones. We see the fourth generation (4G) of cellular via the LTE standard contributing a particularly profound effect on mobile application evolution.



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This report assesses the current state of the industry and evaluates mobile app development best practices and success factors, impact of mobile data improvements on apps, and provides a comparative analysis of native apps vs. HTML5 based applications. The report analyzes mobile application impact on future developments within key industry verticals such as healthcare, financial services, and others.

Global Mobile Application Revenue by App Store 2013 - 2018

Amazon App Store

Apple App Store

Bada App Store

BlackBerry App World

FireFox OS

Google Play

Kindle App Store

Global Mobile Application Revenue by Business Model 2013 - 2018

Virtual Goods

Advertising Revenue

Subscription Revenue

Download Revenue

Target Audience:

Mobile network operators

Mobile handset manufacturers

OS and application store companies

Wireless/Mobile application developers

Wireless/Mobile infrastructure providers



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Table of contents

1.0 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 8



2.0 INTRODUCTION 9

2.1 OVERVIEW 9

2.2 MOBILE DATA: STATE OF THE INDUSTRY 16

2.2.1 Additional Mobile Data Related Milestones: 17

2.2.2 Mobile Data Related Projections: 17



3.0 MOBILE APP SUCCESS FACTORS 28

3.1 APP MARKETING SERVICES 28

3.2 ACCESSIBILITY 30

3.3 THE PERSONAL TOUCH 30

3.4 HIGH DEGREE OF PUBLICITY 30



4.0 IMPLEMENTATION AND OPERATION CONSIDERATIONS 34

4.1 LAUNCHING AND OPERATING MOBILE APPS 34

4.1.1 Mobile Application testing 34

4.1.2 Google Android Emulator 35

4.1.3 Official Android SDK Emulator 35



5.0 MOBILE APPS IN OPERATION 41

5.1 APPLICATIONS 41

5.2 APP REVIEW: IBANK MOBILE 41

5.3 ACCOUNTS 42



6.0 NATIVE APPS VS. HTML5 47

6.1 THE FUTURE OF MOBILE APP DEVELOPMENT: NATIVE VS. HTML5 47

6.2 BENEFITS OF HTML5 47

6.3 WHY DEVELOPERS LOVE HTML5 47

6.4 WHO CREATED HTML5 AND WHY? 47



7.0 MOBILE APPLICATION METRICS 50

7.1 MOBILE APP USAGE 50

7.2 SMARTPHONE APP USAGE VS.MOBILE WEB AND SMS 51

7.3 MOBILE APPS VS. MOBILE WEB PREFERENCES 53



8.0 MOBILE APPLICATION FORECASTS 2013 - 2018 64

8.1 GLOBAL MOBILE APP REVENUE BY APP STORE 2013 - 2018 64

8.2 GLOBAL MOBILE APP REVENUE BY BUSINESS MODEL 2013 - 2018 66

9.0 CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS 68



10.0 APPENDICES 71

10.1 LTE TECHNOLOGY AND ARCHITECTURE 71

10.1.1 LTE Technology 71

10.1.1.1 FDD LTE 73

10.1.1.2 TDD LTE (TD-LTE) 73



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