Worldwide Cochlear Implants Market 2014-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- The Global Cochlear Implants market to grow at a CAGR of 14.77 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in product customization. The Global Cochlear Implants market has also been witnessing the increase in the number of product launches and approvals. However, the high cost of Cochlear Implant devices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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The Global Cochlear Implants Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Cochlear Implants market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space are Cochlear Ltd., MED-EL GmbH, Sonova Holding AG, and Neurelec SA.



Another vendor mentioned in the report is Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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