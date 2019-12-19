Worldwide Construction Equipment, Inc. Offers Quality Used Lull Equipment for Sale and Much More

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- Worldwide Construction Equipment, Inc. is offering a range of used Lulls for sale, from 6,000-lb to 10,000-lb capacity. Lull, a JLG brand, was discontinued in 2014. A niche machine with a traversing chassis, they are the preferred telehandler for masons.



The construction equipment experts at Worldwide Construction Equipment, Inc. have recently advised on the benefits of forklifts for worksites across the U.S. Forklifts are relatively compact machines, designed to work in narrow or tight areas. They are very maneuverable and can lift different loads. Construction supervisors and managers are recommended to choose a forklift that offers the best capacity and configuration to suit their needs.



Before the invention of forklifts, warehouse and construction workers had to use cables, pulleys, and other combinations to lift and move construction materials. Although efficient, these improvised mechanisms were unsafe. Today's forklifts are advanced pieces of machinery, increasing the safety of both their operators and the workers that work nearby.



Worldwide Construction Equipment, Inc. also has a range of used articulating boom lifts for sale. These machines are advantageous to construction workers as they can maneuver up, out, and side-to-side, achieve difficult positioning, accommodate tight work areas, and add reach and length via extended joints.



About Worldwide Construction Equipment, Inc.

For over 15 years, Worldwide Construction Equipment Inc. has been an industry-leader for construction equipment. The combination of dependable equipment and stellar customer service has helped make them the go-to choice for any construction company looking to make an upgrade. Brands like Genie, JLG, and Gehl are just some of the top names that are available on Worldwide Construction Equipment Inc.



