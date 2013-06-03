Worldwide Data Center Market 2012-2016 New Report by MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Introduction to the Market



A data center is a centralized facility for data computing, processing, and storage. A data center facility contains high performance servers, networking equipment, storage arrays, and provides supporting services such as powering and cooling solutions. Data centers are either established by large scale enterprises or by a group of enterprises for centralization of the computing and storage processes. With the evolution of cloud computing and cloud-based services, a number of data centers are being established to cater to the computing requirements of end-users.



Market Overview



The Global Data Center market is expected to post a CAGR of 10.71 percent during the period 2012-2016. Data center market consists of component markets such as storage, networking, servers, and powering and cooling solutions. The increasing centralization of computational resources is expected to be a major growth driver for this market. But rising real-estate costs is resulting in high investments, which is hindering the number of data centers being established.



Regional Overview



North America accounted for the highest share of revenue in the Global Data Center market. Other regions are also witnessing an impressive growth as many new data center facilities are being established.



Exhibit 1: Global Data Center Market by Geographical Segmentation (Percentage) 2012-2016



End-user Segmentation/Product Segmentation Overview

There are a number of business segments that are adopting data center infrastructure to support their business. With the increasing awareness about the benefits associated with the data centers, this adoption pattern is growing considerably by enterprises. The major segments embracing data center technology are banking and financial services and IT services sectors.



Vendor Landscape

Many vendors have made their contribution to the data center market. These vendors, however, provide their products and services only to certain segments of the market and do not cater to all segments of the data center market. The major vendors which have a presence in the Global Data Center market are Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., EMC Corp., IBM Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co., and NetApp Inc. Other prominent vendors that have their presence in the Global Data Center market are Emerson Network Power Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., NEC Corp., Rittal Corp., and Schneider Electric SA.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



