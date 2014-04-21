Worldwide Desktop PC Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- This report presents worldwide PC and worldwide desktop PC market volume per year for the period 2011 - 2018 and per quarter for the period 1Q 2012 - 4Q 2014. Also included are forecasts of worldwide desktop PC market volume and share by region and by CPU connector type. This report also provides comparison of worldwide AIO PC and desktop PC volume, as well as worldwide motherboard and desktop PC market volume. This research finds that the worldwide desktop PC shipment volume, which fell 0.5% year on year in 2013, is forecasted to see milder decline in 2014, mainly due to the strong replacement demand in the enterprise market. In consideration of maintaining employees' productivity, most companies will opt to purchase Windows 7 PCs, instead of the latest touch-control Windows 8.1.



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However, the penetration rate of touch control AIO PCs is expected to keep growing, as more vendors are developing related technologies at lower costs. The worldwide AIO PC/desktop PC shipment volume ratio is projected to reach 17% in 2018, from around 14% in 2014. The worldwide motherboard/desktop PC shipment volume ratio is projected to remain above 112% during the period 2014 - 2018.



Table of Contents



Worldwide PC Shipment Volume, 2011 - 2018

Worldwide PC Shipment Volume, 1Q 2012- 4Q 2014

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 2011 - 2018

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 1Q 2012 - 4Q 2014

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment by Region, 2007 - 2014

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Share by Region, 2007 - 2014

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment by CPU Connector Type, 1Q 2012 - 2Q2014

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Share by CPU Connector Type, 1Q 2012 - 2Q 2014

Worldwide AIO PC / Desktop PC Shipment Volume Ratio, 2011 -2018

Worldwide Motherboard / Desktop PC Shipment Volume Ratio, 2011 -2018



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