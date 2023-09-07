Worldwide Education ERP Market Size Cap Predicted to Reach USD 25.2 Billion by 2026, at 14.7% CAGR

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2023 -- The global Education ERP Market size is projected to grow from USD 12.7 billion in 2021 to USD 25.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.7% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The education ERP market is gaining traction due to availability of cloud-based ERP solutions, need of automated management to carry out business processes in academic institutions, enhanced performance of administrative modules increasing the need for managing academic processes, and rising enrollments in the higher education sector.



Software segment to account for largest market share during the forecast period



Software segment accounts for largest market share during the forecast period. Education ERP is an integrated software suite for managing and controlling numerous processes in educational institutions, such as schools, colleges, and universities. The software suite comprising various modules for applications, such as admissions, timetable management, learning management, examinations, fees management, library management, hostel management, payroll, HR, communication, and transport management. The implementation of ERP software in educational institutions facilitates enhanced student-faculty communication, tracking, and better decision-making through real-time data and analytics, convenient access to resources and institutional services, and automation of administrative processes, thereby enabling institutions to provide a digital campus experience for their students.



K-12 segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



K-12 segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Schools are deploying ERP systems to carry out various administration activities. They are trying to incorporate digital learning methods. They are using learning management system to deliver lessons and upload study materials and assignments. Schools are also offering access to video-based content with augmented and virtual reality, making learning more interactive and engaging. They are nowadays using portals for parent-teacher communication. It allows parents to receive information related to school events, timetable, attendance, results, examinations, homework, and academic progress. Several schools which operate school buses are utilizing the transport module in the school ERP software, which is equally beneficial for schools and parents. It helps schools to manage their school bus routing and tracking and keep a record of the details of the drivers and buses.



Academic Management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Academic Management is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Academic management includes designing the teaching pedagogy, course management, setting up timetables, assignment management, and examination management. Education ERP software comes with various modules to automate academic management processes. Learning management system supports the goals of educational institutions by providing a digital classroom experience with innovative teaching methodologies. It offers a collaborative digital workspace enabling faculties to deliver online lectures, share educational resources, and conduct discussions through communication channels. The timetable management module helps schools and colleges of various size to schedule and manage timetables seamlessly. It also automatically allocates a substitute staff to a class during the absence of any faculty. Examinations module help in handling crucial operations, such as scheduling exams, defining grading criteria, setting up question papers, generating hall tickets, conducting proctored online exams, paper evaluation, and final scorecard generation, thereby simplifying the tasks of faculties. The recent shift to remote teaching and learning models is expected to drive the growth of this segment.



APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is one of the fastest-developing regions in the world and has the largest student population, making the region highly profitable for the education ERP market. The region is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the global education ERP software market due to the expansion of the customer base for the education ERP software users and the emerging trend of education ERP hybrid development. Educational institutions in APAC are focusing on the implementation of digital solutions and the encouragement of the use of ERPs to seamlessly integrate key processes of an education institute, which include academic, financial, administrative and infrastructure, and communication. The rising significance of video-based learning in various economies, such as India, China, and Japan, will also contribute to drive the market in the region.



Key and innovative vendors in the education ERP market include Anubavam (US), Blackbaud (US), Brainvire (US), Edumarshal (India), Ellucian (US), Entab (India), Focus Softnet (UAE), Foradian (India), Infor (US), Jenzabar (US), LIBSYS (India), Lighthouse Info Systems (India), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Prolitus (India), Ramco Systems (India), Sage (UK), SAP (Germany), Serosoft (India), Skolaro (India), Sparkrock (US), TCS (India), Tyler Technologies (US), Unit4 (Netherlands), and Workday (US).



Key Dynamic Factors For Education ERP Market:



The use of digital technology in education, such as online learning platforms, virtual classrooms, and e-learning content, has been growing at an accelerated rate. ERP solutions for education are essential for organising and integrating these digital tools and assets.



The COVID-19 pandemic drove educational institutions to change their business models to remote and hybrid learning. The need for Education ERP solutions to support remote administration, student involvement, and online assessment increased as a result of this abrupt change.



Data security and privacy compliance (e.g., GDPR, FERPA) have grown crucial as educational institutions manage sensitive student and employee data. To protect sensitive information, ERP systems must adhere to these strict specifications.



Scalability and customization are important factors because educational institutions have a wide range of needs. To fulfil the distinct requirements of various institutions, from K–12 schools to universities, ERP solutions need to offer customization choices and scalability.



Higher education is an increasingly competitive field, and universities and colleges must compete for students. To remain competitive, colleges can use education ERP systems to increase overall student experience, streamline operations, and improve student services.



Analytics and Reporting: In education, data-driven decision-making is becoming increasingly important. Institutions may learn more about student performance, financial management, and resource allocation thanks to ERP systems that provide extensive analytics and reporting capabilities.



Cloud Adoption: Because of their adaptability, affordability, and accessibility, cloud-based ERP solutions are becoming more and more popular. Many academic institutions are transitioning to cloud-based ERP solutions from on-premises systems.



Integration with Learning Management Systems (LMS): For seamless data sharing and management of academic and course-related information, integration between ERP systems and LMS platforms is crucial.



Mobile Accessibility: As educational administrators, instructors, and students use smartphones and tablets more frequently to access and manage information, there is a demand for ERP interfaces that are mobile-friendly.



Budget Restraints: Educational institutions frequently have a small operating budget. Smaller organisations are especially fond of value-for-money ERP solutions that are affordable.



Government Rules and financing: Modifications to government rules and financing may have an impact on the adoption and needs of education ERP systems, particularly in the public school system.



Student Expectations: Modern students demand a more organised, technologically advanced educational environment. These expectations can be met in part through ERP systems that enable online registration, course selection, and academic progress monitoring.



Faculty and Staff Productivity: By automating repetitive work and fostering better collaboration, ERP systems should improve faculty and staff productivity in addition to meeting administrative needs.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



Intense rivalry and a wide range of product offerings characterise the education ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) industry, which serves the various requirements of educational institutions around the world. Ellucian, Oracle Corporation, Blackbaud, Inc., Infor, and UNIT4, among others, are significant competitors in this market. These businesses compete for market supremacy by strengthening features connected to student information management, financial administration, and academic operations, expanding their service offerings, and continuously upgrading their ERP solutions.



The kind of educational institution and the range of services offered are frequently used to segment the Education ERP market. The market can be divided into K–12 schools, higher education establishments (colleges and universities), and specialised or vocational institutions. Each market area has unique needs and priorities, which influences the creation of specialised ERP solutions.



The market can also be divided based on deployment models, with choices that include on-premises ERP systems and cloud-based ones. The affordability, scalability, and accessibility of cloud-based ERP solutions are what are driving their rising acceptance. To better support remote learning and administrative tasks, many educational institutions are switching from outdated on-premises systems to cloud-based alternatives.



Additionally, there are specialised solutions within the Education ERP market that address particular requirements, such student information systems (SIS), learning management system (LMS) integration, financial management, and human resources management. With the help of these specialised services, institutions can select and combine modules in accordance with their unique needs, resulting in a customised ERP system.



The requirement for advanced analytics and reporting capabilities, mobile accessibility, and regulatory compliance, particularly in the context of student data and funding, are additional issues that have an impact on market dynamics. Additionally, the COVID-19 epidemic has sped up the implementation of Education ERP systems, with a focus on facilitating remote administration and learning.



The competition and segmentation study of the education ERP market demonstrates how ERP solutions are continuously evolving and being adapted to meet the changing needs of educational institutions, from K–12 schools to higher education institutions. While segmentation reflects the diversity of educational institutions and their various ERP requirements, the competitive environment is driven by a dedication to innovation, customisation, and scalability. The education ERP market is positioned to stay dynamic and responsive to the shifting needs of schools throughout the world as technology continues to change the educational landscape.



