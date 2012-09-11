Worldwide Energy and Manufact. USA, Inc. (PINK:WEMU) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Worldwide Energy and Manufact. USA, Inc. (PINK:WEMU) shares over potential securities laws violations by Worldwide Energy and Manufact. USA, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



Worldwide Energy and Manufact. USA, Inc. (PINK:WEMU) reported that its annual Revenue increased from $11.41 million in 2006 to $62.21 million in 2009.



Shares of Worldwide Energy and Manufact. USA, Inc. (PINK:WEMU) declined from $0.95 per share in September 2011 to $0.12 per share in May 2012.



On September 6, 2012, The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) announced that it charged solar panel manufacturer Worldwide Energy and Manufacturing USA Inc and three of its former executives with allegedly defrauding investors by concealing the transfer of nearly half of the ownership stake in its Chinese subsidiary to three individuals in China who manage the subsidiary.



