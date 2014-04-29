Worldwide Enteral Feeding Devices Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 5.6% and 5.2% from 2014 to 2020 : Grand View Research

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- The global market for enteral feeding devices is expected to reach USD 2,720.8 million by 2020, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing global base of geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes mellitus and pre-term births are some key factors expected to drive market growth over the next six years. The introduction of cost effective, portable and technologically advanced products such as low profile gastrostomy devices is also expected to accelerate the market penetration rates of these devices in emerging Asia Pacific and Latin American markets. Furthermore, the establishment of initiatives such as Stay Connected 2014 aimed at elevating user and patient awareness levels and facilitating the use of safety measures in the enteral feeding process is expected to present significant growth opportunity for industry participants.



Enteral feeding pumps dominated the overall market in terms of revenue share on account of their high market penetration and usage rates, with market revenue estimated at USD 1,115.3 million in 2013 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2014 to 2020.



The report “Enteral Feeding Devices Market Analysis And Segment Forecasts To 2020,” is available now to Grand View Research customers at http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/enteral-feeding-devices-industry



Inquiry Before Buying @ http://www.grandviewresearch.com/inquiry/11



Further key findings from the study suggest:

- Europe was the largest regional market, with estimated revenue of USD 634.2 million in 2013. The presence of high prevalence of diabetes mellitus and other chronic disorders affecting the gastrointestinal system and a large base of geriatric population in this region attributes to its large market share.

- North America followed Europe in terms of revenue share in 2013 at over 30.0%. High patient awareness levels, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare expenditures are some of the factors expected to serve this market as drivers.

- Asia Pacific enteral feeding devices market is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the next six years owing to attributes such as the presence of high unmet medical needs, constantly improving healthcare infrastructure and patient awareness levels in countries such as India and China. Its market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2014 to 2020 to reach USD 770.6 million by 2020.

- The demand for percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy devices and nasogastric tubes is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.6% and 5.2% from 2014 to 2020, respectively. Gastrostomy tube market revenue is expected to reach USD 206.3 million by 2020.

- Key industry participants include Abbott Nutrition, Danone, Nestle, Fresenius, Boston Scientific Corporation, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Covidien Plc and Conmed Corporation.



Request Free Sample of This Report @ http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/enteral-feeding-devices-industry/request



For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global enteral feeding devices market on the basis of product and region:



Enteral Feeding Devices Product Outlook

- Giving Set

- Enteral Feeding Pump

- Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy Device

- Low Profile Gastrostomy Device

- Nasogastric Tube

- Gastrostomy Tube



Enteral Feeding Devices Regional Outlook

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- RoW



Latest Market Research Reports Published By Grand View Research:



Animal Feed Additives Market Analysis By Product (Antibiotics, Vitamins, Amino Acids, Acidifiers, Feed Enzymes and Antioxidants), By Livestock (Pork, Sea Food, Poultry and Cattle) And Segment Forecasts To 2020 - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/animal-feed-additives-market



Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Analysis By End Users (Enterprises, Cloud Service Providers, Telecommunications Service Providers), By Solutions (SDN Switching, SDN Controllers, Cloud Virtualization Applications) And Segment Forecasts To 2020 - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/software-defined-networking-sdn-market-analysis



About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a market research and consulting company that provides off-the-shelf, customized research reports and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and energy. With a deep-seated understanding of varied business environments, Grand View Research provides strategic objective insights. For more information, visit http://www.grandviewresearch.com .



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com