Worldwide Eye Care Surgical Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.54 Percent over the Period 2012-2016.

Global Eye Care Surgical market to grow at a CAGR of 8.54 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in prevalence of eye disorders. The Global Eye Care Surgical market has also been witnessing the trend of an increase in mergers and acquisitions. However, the lack of awareness could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Eye Care Surgical Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Eye Care Surgical market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Abbott Medical Optics, Alcon Inc., Bausch and Lomb Inc., Carl Zeiss Inc., and Hoya Corp.



