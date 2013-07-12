Worldwide Femtosecond Lasers for Cataract Surgery Market to 2013: Latest Industry Analysis Research Report to 2019 Available at 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Femtosecond laser technology for cataract surgery represents a paradigm shift. Surgeons approach cataract surgery with the ability to use automated process that is more reliable and more repeatable than manual techniques previously available. Alcon LenSx femtosecond lasers increase precision for key manual steps of the cataract surgery procedure.



This femtosecond laser cataract surgical system equipment makes it possible to deliver reproducible, predictable, and improved clinical outcomes for cataract surgery. Through image-guided visualization and micron-level laser precision, the surgeon has complete control over the surgery process. Femtosecond laser cataract surgical systems offer an improved patient safety profile.



Because of the simultaneous change in demographics and the introduction of automated process, ophthalmologists are facing an explosion in demand for their services the next 20 years. The aging of the baby boomers and the fact that patients older than 65 consume 10 times the eye care of patients younger than 65 creates unprecedented demand for cataract surgery.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/femtosecond-lasers-for-cataract-surgery-market-shares-strategies-and-forecasts-worldwide-nanotechnology-2013-to-2018-report.html



Cataracts are a clouding of the eye's natural lens that impairs one's ability to see clearly. With two accommodating Intraocular Lens IOLs likely to be approved within the next 12 months, the premium market is again exciting.



Cataract surgical technology is evolving rapidly. Laser-assisted cataract surgery technology is gaining traction with clinicians. Surgeons are getting trained in the techniques needed to perform surgeries using these new types of equipment. The motivation to learn the new surgical techniques is that the equipment comes with the promise of improved surgical precision.



Ultrasonic phacoemulsification, the standard of care in cataract removal equipment for four decades, has been in great part responsible for the safety and effectiveness of modern cataract surgery. It is certain to remain the dominant lens removal technology in the near term. A technology still in its infancy, laser-assisted cataract surgery using femtosecond lasers and picosecond lasers, promises to raise the standard of precision and safety to new heights. Numerous types, and styles of Intraocular Lenses (IOLs), varying in size, and attachment mechanisms compliment the introduction of the femtosecond laser cataract surgical systems.



Cataract procedures for eye care have improved in accuracy as femtosecond laser-assisted surgery is introduced. Cataract surgery changes are documented in clinical trial and papers. Presentations have provided statistical proof of the potential of the new technology. The research proving effectiveness is of a breakthrough proportion. Precision, control, and efficacy of femtosecond lasers have exceeded manual incisional techniques faster than was anticipated.



Browse All Related Reports@ http://www.researchmoz.us/surgical-equipment-market-reports-53.html



Patient populations have significant demand for improved visions as they age. Much of the over 65 population eludes the term elderly as people still remain active into their 70's, 80's and 90's thanks to health clubs and lifestyle changes including lots of exercise and healthy eating. The over 65 and elderly population segment is soaring. Life expectancies are climbing, and extended careers are becoming the norm.



As a result, growing needs and expectations for good vision in all ranges have created significant new market opportunities, expanding demand for multifocal and accommodating laser surgery. Surgeries are position to correct presbyopia, aspheric optics that address spherical aberration and make vision sharper, and support phakic IOLs allowing treatment of extreme refractive error.



Femtosecond lasers for cataract surgery market driving forces include the aging of the population. With age, all people have cataracts which can be cured with IOL. There is an ever-increasing baby boom aging population. There is a growing precision of cataract surgery. Safety of cataract surgical medical devices and lenses are primary market concerns. More advanced procedures are driving an increase in cataract surgery. Lower costs per surgery are driving an increase in cataract surgery.



Cataract surgical technology is evolving rapidly. Premium intraocular lenses (IOLs) introduced during the past decade and those still in the pipeline are raising patient's post-cataract visual expectations. Laser-assisted cataract surgery technology is gaining traction with clinicians. Surgeons are getting trained in the techniques needed to perform surgeries these new types of equipment. The motivation to learn the new surgical techniques is that the equipment comes with the promise of improved surgical precision.



According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the WinterGreen Research team that prepared the femtosecond lasers for cataract surgery market research study, "Superior image quality brings clinical improvement. Patients are thrilled when they can see so much more clearly."



As a result, growing needs and expectations for good vision in all ranges have created significant new market opportunities, expanding demand for multifocal and accommodating IOLs designed to correct presbyopia, aspheric optics that address spherical aberration and make vision sharper, and phakic IOLs allowing treatment of extreme refractive error.



Cataract surgery lasers markets at $572 million in 2012 are anticipated to reach $1.1 billion by 2013 and forecast to reach $2.4 billion dollars by 2019. Growth is a result of new competitors in the market, demand for the laser technology by patients, and the market need by surgeons for greater accuracy in cataract surgery.



View All Latest Winter Green Research Reports@ http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/winter-green-research-5.html



Companies Profiled



Market Leaders

Novartis / Alcon

Market Participants

Abbott

AISIN / IMRA Femtolite F / H Family

Bioptigen

Biovision

Calmar Laser

Ophtec Artisan R

OptiMedica

Raydiance

Staar Surgical

Valeant / Bausch & Lomb

WaveTec Vision

Zeiss



Check Out These Key Topics



Laser Cataract Surgery

Intraocular Lens (IOL)

Hydrophilic Collamer Ultra-High Water

Toric Visual Acuity

FDA-Approved Intraocular Lens

Medical Optics Cataract

Cataract Surgical

Eye Surgical Techniques

IOL Acrylic Material

Cataract Surgery

Ocular Surgical Guidance Technology

Femtosecond Technology

Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Share

Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Forecasts

IOL Market Share

IOL Market Forecasts



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Blog@ http://marketingresearchnews.blogspot.com/