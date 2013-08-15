Worldwide Hadoop Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Exponential increase in the amount of data generated (also called big data) is majorly contributing to the growth of Hadoop solution. The application such as Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), retail, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, government, and telecommunication among others are generating a massive amount of data. So, there is a need of a tool to handle and analyze big data. Hadoop is a cost effective solution and can manage structured as well as unstructured data unlike traditional solutions such as RDBMS. The need to track and analyze consumer behavior, maintain inventory and space, target marketing offers on the basis of consumer preferences and attract and retain consumers, are some of the factors pushing the demand for Hadoop architecture solutions.



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The study provides competitive analysis of the Hadoop market by type, by application and by geography. The report also contains further segmentation by type and by applications across major geographies along with country-wise breakdown of the market across key geographies. In addition, it provides current and forecast market size by revenue for its wide range of industrial applications for the period 2011 to 2018. The report also analyzes macro economic factors influencing and inhibiting the growth of the Hadoop market. Porter’s five forces analysis offers insights on market competition throughout its value chain. The market attractiveness analysis highlights key investing areas in this industry.



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This study includes profile of key players in the market and the strategies adopted by them to capture the market. The report also provides recent developments and barriers of the market which will help emerging players to design their strategies in an effective manner. This study is expected to help designers, manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the Hadoop industry in formulating and developing their strategies.



Pain Management Therapeutics Market (Anticonvulsants, Antidepressants, Anesthetics, NSAIDs, Opioids, Other Non-Narcotic Analgesics and Anti-Migraine Agents) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018



The global pain management therapeutics market is expected to witness a decline during the forecast period (2012 to 2018) due to patent expirations of the key blockbuster revenue generating drugs such as Cymbalta (duloxetine) of Eli Lilly & Co. and Lyrica (pregabalin) of Pfizer, Inc. This report studies the global market for pain management therapeutics from three perspectives - therapeutic classes of drugs, indications and geography. Each of these segments is further classified into sub-segments; therapeutic classes include anticonvulsants, antidepressants, anesthetics, NSAIDs, opioids, anti-migraine agents and other non-narcotic analgesics. The various pain management indications studied in this report include neuropathic pain, fibromyalgia, arthritic pain, chronic back pa



Industrial Fasteners Market (Externally Threaded, Aerospace Grade and Standard) for Automotive OEM, Machinery OEM, MRO and Construction Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018



Rising construction and maintenance activities worldwide is one of the primary reasons driving the growth of fasteners market. Fasteners are devices made from metals or plastics that are used to join two or more objects together. Fasteners are typically used in applications such as automobiles, construction, industrial machineries and durable goods. The report gives a detailed analysis of the industrial fasteners market on a global and regional level. On a global as well as regional level, the market has been analyzed and forecast based on revenues (USD Billion) for a period ranging from 2012 to 2018. The study includes drivers and restraints of the industrial fasteners market and their impact on the growth of the market. In addition, the study takes into account opportunities ava



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