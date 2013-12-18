Worldwide International Budget Airlines 2013: Worldwide Industry Share, Investment Trends, Growth, Size, Strategy and Forecast Research Report 2016 Available at Marketresearchreports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Budget Airlines Worldwide - International - December 2013



This report provides an overview and update about the current state of the low-cost or budget airline sector worldwide. The report is structured along geographical lines, since most of the route networks of low-cost carriers (LCCs) are domestic and intra-regional.



Demographic trends and the outlook for economic growth, as well as the LCC business model and current issues in the market, are examined in the report’s first section, which is followed by a detailed analysis of the LCC landscape in the major regions of the world (Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America, North Asia, Oceania, South Asia and Southeast Asia).



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The profiles of individual budget airlines have been dispersed by region, rather than being grouped in one section. This is a logical structure given that the route networks of most LCCs is strictly national or regional.



Table of Content



Introduction

Key findings



Data Sources

Abbreviations



Global Summary

Demographic trends

Figure 1: Worldwide population distribution by age cohort, 2011 & 2050

Economy

Figure 2: World Economic Outlook (WEO) forecasts (Percentage change unless noted otherwise), July 2013

Outlook for spending on travel & tourism

Figure 3: Projected growth in spending* on travel and tourism worldwide 2012-20 (US$ billion)

Air transport market trends

Figure 4: Air transport market trends, June 2013 and YTD, year-on-year change

Air travel penetration

Figure 5: Air travel penetration by selected country and region, 2013

Large LCC markets

Figure 6: The top ten LCC domestic markets (measured by seat capacity), August 2013

The low–cost airline business model

LCC goal is to fill the planes

Hybridisation between LCCs and legacy carriers



Issues in the Market

Cost of fuel

Figure 7: Trend in the price of airline fuel, 2007-13

Figure 8: Trend in the price of airline fuel, August 2012-August 2013

Distribution

Ancillary revenues

Ryanair

Spirit Airlines

Deregulation in India

LCC model takes its toll on customer satisfaction

Examples of extra charges

Wooing business travellers



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Who’s Innovating?

LCC model lends itself to innovation

Ryanair, the leading innovator

iPads for the cockpit

AirAsia X ‘paint the plane’ design contest

Other AirAsia X innovations

Quiet zone

Exclusive parking area for frequent flyers

Extended benefits for topbonus members

Southwest’s satellite-based Wi-Fi service

easyJet’s ‘Inspire Me function’

Indian unbundling spices up innovation



Competition with High Speed Rail

China

Europe

France

Korea

US



LCC Regional Profile – Africa

LCC share is growing

Figure 9: LCC capacity share (%) of total seats in Africa, 2001-13

The airlines

fastjet, Tanzania

SWOT analysis

Brief description

Route network

Destinations

Figure 10: fastjet destinations, August 2013

Fleet

Distribution

Recent developments

Kulula, South Africa

Brief description

Route network

Fleet

Figure 11: Kulula.com fleet, December 2012

Distribution

Recent developments

Mango, South Africa

Brief description

Route network

Figure 12: Mango’s destinations, 2013

Fleet

Figure 13: Mango Fleet at 31 December 2012

Distribution

Recent developments

Figure 14: Mango performance data, 2008-12



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LCC Regional Profile – Europe

LCC market penetration

UK the largest market

Spain dominated by LCCs

A similar situation in Italy

Low penetration in France

Big LCCs dominate Europe’s route network

Figure 15: Airport presence of major European airlines, 2012

LCCs top the charts for productivity

Labour as a percentage of revenues averages 21.8%

Figure 16: Labour cost as a percentage of revenue by European airline, 2012

Annual cost per employee averages €68,871

Figure 17: Average annual cost per employee on major European airlines, 2012

Figure 18: European airlines Available Tonne Kilometres (‘000) per employee, 2012

Employee cost per ATK averages €0.1358

Figure 19: European airline employee cost per available tonne kilometre, 2012

Revenue per employee averages €315,628

Figure 20: European airlines revenue (Euro) per employee, 2012

Operating profit per employee averages €4,307

Figure 21: European airlines operating profit (Euros) per employee, 2012

European airline labour productivity rankings

Figure 22: Overall labour productivity ranking of major European airlines, 2012

European airline consolidation could enhance profitability

Figure 23: Measures of market concentration for the main global regions & Asian sub-regions by seats: 6-13 May-2013

Figure 24: Top 20 airline groups in Europe by seats: 6-13 May 2013

Another attempt to launch an LCC in Russia

Stop-start for Red Wings

Impediments to LCCs in Russia

Aeroflot to launch LCC

High pilot salaries in Russia

Requirements for a Russian LCC

The airlines

Figure 25: Top 20 airline groups ranked by seat capacity in Europe: 13-19 May 2013

Net profit of biggest 13 European airlines down by 72% for the year 2012

Air Berlin, Germany

SWOT analysis

Brief description

Route network

Figure 26: airberlin Group international capacity (seats) by region: 18 March 2013 to 24 March 2013

Fleet

Figure 27: airberlin’s fleet development, 2012-13

Distribution

Recent developments

Figure 28: Details of airberlin’s ‘Turbine’ programme, 2013

Blu-express.com, Italy

Brief description

Route network

Figure 29: Blu-express destinations, 2013

Fleet

Recent developments

easyJet, UK

SWOT analysis

Brief description

Acquisitions & expansion

Figure 30: easyJet’s route network by country/region

Figure 31: easyJet’s source markets, fiscal 2012

Figure 32: easyJet’s market share (seat capacity) at selected major airports, 2013

Fleet

Figure 33: easyJet’s fleet at 30 September 2012



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Self Invested Personal Pensions - SIPPs - UK - December 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/self-invested-personal-pensions-sipps-uk-december-2013

The main winner following increased regulation from the FCA will undoubtedly be the larger SIPP providers. Their economies of scale will allow them to continue to dominate the market, by acquiring their smaller rivals and lowering costs, to appeal to a wider range of consumers.



Table of Content



Introduction



Abbreviations



Executive Summary



The market

SIPP market is expected to go from strength to strength

Figure 1: Forecast of new SIPP premiums (at current prices) – Fan chart 2008-18

Total assets under administration continue to increase in the SIPP industry

Figure 2: Total SIPP assets for the wealth management Industry, 2007-13

Market factors

Regulatory developments

Financial advisers remain the most popular channel, but SIPPs are gaining ground

Figure 3: SIPP purchasing methods, August 2013

Companies, brand and innovation

Standard Life remains the largest SIPP provider in 2013

James Hay launches modular SIPP

The consumer

SIPP ownership

SIPP Investment ownership

Figure 4: Investments that SIPP owners want to hold within their SIPP, August 2013

SIPP contribution habits

Figure 5: SIPP contribution habits, August 2013

SIPP satisfaction levels

Figure 6: SIPP satisfaction levels, August 2013

Most valued features and benefits of owning a SIPP

Figure 7: Most valued features and benefits of owning a SIPP, August 2013

Motivations for transferring a SIPP

Figure 8: Motivations for transferring a SIPP, August 2013

What we think



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Issues in the Market



How will consolidation in the SIPP market affect consumers?

Can taking a modular approach broaden the appeal of SIPPs?

How can providers build and sustain their reputation?

Will increasing numbers of consumers go direct to their SIPP provider?



Trend Application



Providers could turn SIPP success stories into a marketing drive

Consumers can take control of their retirement savings

Using technology to promote the personal touch of advice in the SIPPs market



Plant and Tool Hire (Industrial Report) - UK - December 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/plant-and-tool-hire-industrial-report-uk-december-2013



This report will help you to uncover opportunities and understand the key issues affecting your market. How? By giving you instant access to analysis and critical recommendations. It will also challenge routine thinking by providing fresh, new perspectives that energizes your thought processes.



Mintel research sources can include exclusive consumer data, brand/company research and insights from key trade members. This means that we provide you with the complete picture and robust information you need to make the decisions to drive your business forward.



Table of Content



Executive Summary



The market

Growth resuming pace in 2013 but cash flow and margin pressures remain

Figure 1: UK market for plant and tool hire, 2010-13

Tool hire sector increases market share ahead of plant hire

Figure 2: Segmentation of UK market for plant and tool hire, 2008-12

Housing construction to buoy market in coming years

Figure 3: Forecast UK market for plant and tool hire, 2014-17

Market factors

Market penetration in UK declined

Figure 4: UK equipment rental penetration of construction industry, 2008-13

Plant rates stabilise after a substantial fall

Figure 5: Construction plant hire price index, 2008-13

Investment allowance extended for limited window

Companies

Speedy Hire in the mire as financial black hole exposed

Does major investment and expansion in 2013 indicate a revival of Hewden’s fortunes?

What we think



Introduction



Definitions

Methodology

Abbreviations

Market positioning

The customer

The supplier

UK economy

Overview

Inflation

Interest rates

Consumer spending

House prices

Manufacturing

Business Investment

Imports

Exports

Market factors

End-use markets

Changes in legislation

Economic variables and investment



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Market Size and Trends



Chapter summary

Market size

Figure 6: UK market for plant and tool hire, 2008-12

Recovery underway as hire firms look forward

Market segmentation

Figure 7: Segmentation of the UK market for plant and tool hire, by sector, 2008-12

Tool hire sector gains ground through downturn

Market trends

Incentive to invest with temporary rise in annual investment allowance until 2015

UK construction market penetration levels falling

Figure 8: UK equipment rental penetration of construction industry, 2008-13

Declining risk of plant theft

Figure 9: Incidence of plant theft, 2009-12

Rising fuel costs impact hiring firms

Figure 10: Typical retail cost of fuel in the UK, 2000-13

Plant hire prices steady since the outset of 2012

Figure 11: Construction plant hire price index, 2008-13

Crane and powered access rates

Figure 12: Average daily crane rental rates, 2008-12

Figure 13: Average weekly rental rates - powered access platforms, 2009-12

Seasonal variations in demand

Figure 14: Seasonality of civil engineering, 2008-12

Regional variations in demand

Figure 15: Regional value of total new construction output, 2008-12

Figure 16: Analysis of civil engineering output, by region, 2008-12



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