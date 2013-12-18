Worldwide International Budget Airlines 2013: Worldwide Industry Share, Investment Trends, Growth, Size, Strategy and Forecast Research Report 2016 Available at Marketresearchreports.biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Worldwide International Budget Airlines 2013” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Budget Airlines Worldwide - International - December 2013
This report provides an overview and update about the current state of the low-cost or budget airline sector worldwide. The report is structured along geographical lines, since most of the route networks of low-cost carriers (LCCs) are domestic and intra-regional.
Demographic trends and the outlook for economic growth, as well as the LCC business model and current issues in the market, are examined in the report’s first section, which is followed by a detailed analysis of the LCC landscape in the major regions of the world (Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America, North Asia, Oceania, South Asia and Southeast Asia).
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The profiles of individual budget airlines have been dispersed by region, rather than being grouped in one section. This is a logical structure given that the route networks of most LCCs is strictly national or regional.
Table of Content
Introduction
Key findings
Data Sources
Abbreviations
Global Summary
Demographic trends
Figure 1: Worldwide population distribution by age cohort, 2011 & 2050
Economy
Figure 2: World Economic Outlook (WEO) forecasts (Percentage change unless noted otherwise), July 2013
Outlook for spending on travel & tourism
Figure 3: Projected growth in spending* on travel and tourism worldwide 2012-20 (US$ billion)
Air transport market trends
Figure 4: Air transport market trends, June 2013 and YTD, year-on-year change
Air travel penetration
Figure 5: Air travel penetration by selected country and region, 2013
Large LCC markets
Figure 6: The top ten LCC domestic markets (measured by seat capacity), August 2013
The low–cost airline business model
LCC goal is to fill the planes
Hybridisation between LCCs and legacy carriers
Issues in the Market
Cost of fuel
Figure 7: Trend in the price of airline fuel, 2007-13
Figure 8: Trend in the price of airline fuel, August 2012-August 2013
Distribution
Ancillary revenues
Ryanair
Spirit Airlines
Deregulation in India
LCC model takes its toll on customer satisfaction
Examples of extra charges
Wooing business travellers
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Who’s Innovating?
LCC model lends itself to innovation
Ryanair, the leading innovator
iPads for the cockpit
AirAsia X ‘paint the plane’ design contest
Other AirAsia X innovations
Quiet zone
Exclusive parking area for frequent flyers
Extended benefits for topbonus members
Southwest’s satellite-based Wi-Fi service
easyJet’s ‘Inspire Me function’
Indian unbundling spices up innovation
Competition with High Speed Rail
China
Europe
France
Korea
US
LCC Regional Profile – Africa
LCC share is growing
Figure 9: LCC capacity share (%) of total seats in Africa, 2001-13
The airlines
fastjet, Tanzania
SWOT analysis
Brief description
Route network
Destinations
Figure 10: fastjet destinations, August 2013
Fleet
Distribution
Recent developments
Kulula, South Africa
Brief description
Route network
Fleet
Figure 11: Kulula.com fleet, December 2012
Distribution
Recent developments
Mango, South Africa
Brief description
Route network
Figure 12: Mango’s destinations, 2013
Fleet
Figure 13: Mango Fleet at 31 December 2012
Distribution
Recent developments
Figure 14: Mango performance data, 2008-12
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LCC Regional Profile – Europe
LCC market penetration
UK the largest market
Spain dominated by LCCs
A similar situation in Italy
Low penetration in France
Big LCCs dominate Europe’s route network
Figure 15: Airport presence of major European airlines, 2012
LCCs top the charts for productivity
Labour as a percentage of revenues averages 21.8%
Figure 16: Labour cost as a percentage of revenue by European airline, 2012
Annual cost per employee averages €68,871
Figure 17: Average annual cost per employee on major European airlines, 2012
Figure 18: European airlines Available Tonne Kilometres (‘000) per employee, 2012
Employee cost per ATK averages €0.1358
Figure 19: European airline employee cost per available tonne kilometre, 2012
Revenue per employee averages €315,628
Figure 20: European airlines revenue (Euro) per employee, 2012
Operating profit per employee averages €4,307
Figure 21: European airlines operating profit (Euros) per employee, 2012
European airline labour productivity rankings
Figure 22: Overall labour productivity ranking of major European airlines, 2012
European airline consolidation could enhance profitability
Figure 23: Measures of market concentration for the main global regions & Asian sub-regions by seats: 6-13 May-2013
Figure 24: Top 20 airline groups in Europe by seats: 6-13 May 2013
Another attempt to launch an LCC in Russia
Stop-start for Red Wings
Impediments to LCCs in Russia
Aeroflot to launch LCC
High pilot salaries in Russia
Requirements for a Russian LCC
The airlines
Figure 25: Top 20 airline groups ranked by seat capacity in Europe: 13-19 May 2013
Net profit of biggest 13 European airlines down by 72% for the year 2012
Air Berlin, Germany
SWOT analysis
Brief description
Route network
Figure 26: airberlin Group international capacity (seats) by region: 18 March 2013 to 24 March 2013
Fleet
Figure 27: airberlin’s fleet development, 2012-13
Distribution
Recent developments
Figure 28: Details of airberlin’s ‘Turbine’ programme, 2013
Blu-express.com, Italy
Brief description
Route network
Figure 29: Blu-express destinations, 2013
Fleet
Recent developments
easyJet, UK
SWOT analysis
Brief description
Acquisitions & expansion
Figure 30: easyJet’s route network by country/region
Figure 31: easyJet’s source markets, fiscal 2012
Figure 32: easyJet’s market share (seat capacity) at selected major airports, 2013
Fleet
Figure 33: easyJet’s fleet at 30 September 2012
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The main winner following increased regulation from the FCA will undoubtedly be the larger SIPP providers. Their economies of scale will allow them to continue to dominate the market, by acquiring their smaller rivals and lowering costs, to appeal to a wider range of consumers.
Table of Content
Introduction
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
SIPP market is expected to go from strength to strength
Figure 1: Forecast of new SIPP premiums (at current prices) – Fan chart 2008-18
Total assets under administration continue to increase in the SIPP industry
Figure 2: Total SIPP assets for the wealth management Industry, 2007-13
Market factors
Regulatory developments
Financial advisers remain the most popular channel, but SIPPs are gaining ground
Figure 3: SIPP purchasing methods, August 2013
Companies, brand and innovation
Standard Life remains the largest SIPP provider in 2013
James Hay launches modular SIPP
The consumer
SIPP ownership
SIPP Investment ownership
Figure 4: Investments that SIPP owners want to hold within their SIPP, August 2013
SIPP contribution habits
Figure 5: SIPP contribution habits, August 2013
SIPP satisfaction levels
Figure 6: SIPP satisfaction levels, August 2013
Most valued features and benefits of owning a SIPP
Figure 7: Most valued features and benefits of owning a SIPP, August 2013
Motivations for transferring a SIPP
Figure 8: Motivations for transferring a SIPP, August 2013
What we think
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Issues in the Market
How will consolidation in the SIPP market affect consumers?
Can taking a modular approach broaden the appeal of SIPPs?
How can providers build and sustain their reputation?
Will increasing numbers of consumers go direct to their SIPP provider?
Trend Application
Providers could turn SIPP success stories into a marketing drive
Consumers can take control of their retirement savings
Using technology to promote the personal touch of advice in the SIPPs market
Plant and Tool Hire (Industrial Report) - UK - December 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/plant-and-tool-hire-industrial-report-uk-december-2013
This report will help you to uncover opportunities and understand the key issues affecting your market. How? By giving you instant access to analysis and critical recommendations. It will also challenge routine thinking by providing fresh, new perspectives that energizes your thought processes.
Mintel research sources can include exclusive consumer data, brand/company research and insights from key trade members. This means that we provide you with the complete picture and robust information you need to make the decisions to drive your business forward.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
The market
Growth resuming pace in 2013 but cash flow and margin pressures remain
Figure 1: UK market for plant and tool hire, 2010-13
Tool hire sector increases market share ahead of plant hire
Figure 2: Segmentation of UK market for plant and tool hire, 2008-12
Housing construction to buoy market in coming years
Figure 3: Forecast UK market for plant and tool hire, 2014-17
Market factors
Market penetration in UK declined
Figure 4: UK equipment rental penetration of construction industry, 2008-13
Plant rates stabilise after a substantial fall
Figure 5: Construction plant hire price index, 2008-13
Investment allowance extended for limited window
Companies
Speedy Hire in the mire as financial black hole exposed
Does major investment and expansion in 2013 indicate a revival of Hewden’s fortunes?
What we think
Introduction
Definitions
Methodology
Abbreviations
Market positioning
The customer
The supplier
UK economy
Overview
Inflation
Interest rates
Consumer spending
House prices
Manufacturing
Business Investment
Imports
Exports
Market factors
End-use markets
Changes in legislation
Economic variables and investment
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Market Size and Trends
Chapter summary
Market size
Figure 6: UK market for plant and tool hire, 2008-12
Recovery underway as hire firms look forward
Market segmentation
Figure 7: Segmentation of the UK market for plant and tool hire, by sector, 2008-12
Tool hire sector gains ground through downturn
Market trends
Incentive to invest with temporary rise in annual investment allowance until 2015
UK construction market penetration levels falling
Figure 8: UK equipment rental penetration of construction industry, 2008-13
Declining risk of plant theft
Figure 9: Incidence of plant theft, 2009-12
Rising fuel costs impact hiring firms
Figure 10: Typical retail cost of fuel in the UK, 2000-13
Plant hire prices steady since the outset of 2012
Figure 11: Construction plant hire price index, 2008-13
Crane and powered access rates
Figure 12: Average daily crane rental rates, 2008-12
Figure 13: Average weekly rental rates - powered access platforms, 2009-12
Seasonal variations in demand
Figure 14: Seasonality of civil engineering, 2008-12
Regional variations in demand
Figure 15: Regional value of total new construction output, 2008-12
Figure 16: Analysis of civil engineering output, by region, 2008-12
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