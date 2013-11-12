Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- ASGCO Manufacturing, the worldwide leader in providing the most effective products for bulk material handling, is proud to offer expanded training services for all customers. ASGCO® Conveyor Training (ACT™) offers classes created to provide your team with the highest quality instruction to solve your bulk material handling concerns. This thorough and intensive training program will ensure your team receives the proper education needed to make the industry’s best products function to their maximum potential.



ACT involves 2 days of classroom and conveyor time providing solutions to the most common conveyor issues such as mis-tracking, spillage and dust control. Students will then get “hands-on” time in the conveyor training room, installing components on a full-size working conveyor. ASGCO’s experienced staff will demonstrate the ease of installing and maintaining ASGCO conveyor components. Custom programs can also be developed for specialized needs.



Training Seminars Include:



CONVEYOR FUNDAMENTALS & SAFETY:

- Introduction and identifying components of a conveyor.

- Advanced fundamentals to a conveyor system

- Conveyor Safety



INCREASING CONVEYOR EFFICIENCY:

- What is fugitive material and it’s causes, effects and costs.

- Problems created by carry-back, spillage and dust

- Conveyor belt tracking causes and cures

- Conveyor Laser Alignment

- Transfer point/load zone design

- How to prevent material spillage from the load zone

- Measuring and slowing down air velocity

- Material wear liners

- Skirting, load zone containment and wear liner product installations



ASGCO’s Business Development & Training Manager, Jeff Jurasits explains, "If your equipment is not applied or installed properly, it will not run efficiently. Having trained service crews to maintain and service your conveyor systems is extremely valuable - whether it's your employees and contractors when working on site, to keep conveyor systems continually running longer and producing more. Today's service crews must be up-to-date on all of the latest splicing, installation, service and maintenance technology.”



ASGCO also provides onsite and classroom training in conveyor safety, certified splicing and component installation. Maintenance programs also are available.



Today, ASGCO® “Complete Conveyor Solutions” headquartered in Allentown, PA is recognized as the worldwide authority in bulk conveyor material handling systems. ASGCO® is focused on developing cost effective and technologically advanced products, specifically designed for optimum conveyor performance and will continue to strive to make the handling of bulk materials more productive, safe and efficient.



Need solutions to improve efficiency, safety and productivity?...ask ASGCO®



For information on pricing and to arrange a session, please contact ASGCO today.



See more at: http://www.asgco.com/conveyor-service-division/act-conveyor-training/