Worldwide Lysine Market 2014 to 2020 - Industry Share, Size, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2020

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- The global market for lysine is expected to reach USD 6.96 billion by 2020, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Positive outlook on animal feed demand to cater to growing meat consumption, especially in emerging markets of Latin America and Asia Pacific is expected to be a key market driver. Limited availability of major feedstock is expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.



Animal feed emerged as the largest application segment for lysine and accounted for 92.4% of total market volume in 2013. Along with being the largest market, animal feed is also expected to be the fastest growing application segment for lysine at an estimated CAGR of 6.2% from 2014 to 2020.



The report “Lysine Market Analysis By Application (Animal Feed, Food & Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals), By Livestock (Swine, Poultry) And Segment Forecasts To 2020,” is available now to Grand View Research customers at http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/lysine-market



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Further key findings from the study suggest:



- The global lysine was 1,902.3 kilo tons in 2013 and is expected to reach 2,854.9 kilo tons by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2014 to 2020.

- Swine emerged as the leading livestock for lysine and accounted for about 58% of total market volume in 2013. Swine is also expected to be the fastest growing livestock for lysine, at an estimated CAGR of 6.5% from 2014 to 2020.

- China was the largest consumer for lysine and accounted for 31.2% total volume consumed in 2013. In terms of consumption, China was followed by Europe and North America. China along with being the largest market is also expected to be one of the fastest growing markets for lysine at an estimated CAGR of 7% from 2014 to 2020.

- The lysine market is highly concentrated with top 4 manufacturers namely Global Bio-Chem Tech, Ajinomoto Ltd., Cheil Jedang Corp. and Archer Daniel Midland (ADM) capturing over 60% of the market in terms of production capacity.



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For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the lysine market on the basis of type, application and region:



- Global Lysine Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- Animal Feed

- Food & Dietary Supplements

- Pharmaceuticals

- Global Lysine Livestock Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- Swine/hog

- Poultry

- Others (aquaculture, cattle)

- Lysine Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- North America

- Europe

- China

- Rest of Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



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