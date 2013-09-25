Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Worldwide Medical Ceramics Markets: 2013



NanoMarkets believes that medical ceramics represents a major opportunity in the medical materials market over the next few years. They have already established themselves in orthopedic and dental implants; providing a multitude of patients with problem free bone and tooth replacements. Increasingly, prostheses for hip replacement consist of metal ceramic composites. NanoMarkets also believes that bioceramics and their metal composites have a great potential to heal long segmental bone defects and that in the future, orthopedic implants will rely on scaffold-guided bone tissue.



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The primary goal of this report is to identify the market opportunities in the medical ceramics sector over the next eight years. This report not only includes a granular forecast and analysis of the more established medical ceramics markets, but also gives a comprehensive analysis of medical nano-ceramics especially in terms of enhancing the healing properties of implantable materials.



This report discusses the commercial aspects of all the current trends in medical ceramics and the numerous applications in which they can be used. The report also profiles key suppliers and analyzes the complete supply chain for medical ceramics. For the firms covered we discuss their strategies and needs along with their strengths and weaknesses.



TABLE OF CONTENTS



Executive Summary

E.1 Opportunities for Medical Device and Implants Firms

E.2 Opportunities for the Healthcare Sector

E.3 Opportunities for Materials Firms

E.4 Firms to Watch in Medical Ceramics

E.5 Summary of Eight-Year Forecasts of Medical Ceramics



Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Background to this Report

1.2 Objective and Scope of this Report

1.3 Methodology of this Report

1.3.1 Forecasting Methodology

1.3.2 Plan of Report



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Chapter Two: Medical Ceramics: Current Use and Major Technology Trends

2.1 Ceramic Composites: Key Medical-Related Trends

2.1.1 Ceramic Compositions and Processes

2.1.2 New Production Methods Increase Application of Medical Ceramics

2.1.3 Ceramic Injection Molding Produces Small High Precision and Intricate Implants

2.2 Bioactive ceramic coatings

2.2.1 Calcium Phosphate Coatings

2.2.2 Hydroxyapatite coatings

2.2.3 Glass ceramic coatings

2.2.4 Diamond-Like Carbon Coatings

2.3 Alumina and Zirconia Ceramics

2.4 Future Advances with Piezo-ceramics and Sensors

2.5 Current and Future Applications of Medical Nano-Ceramics

2.6 Predominantly Glass and Partially Filled Glass Ceramics

2.7 Key Points Made in this Chapter



Chapter Three: Applications Markets for Medical Ceramics

3.1 Major Factors Impacting the Medical Ceramics Market

3.1.1 Clinical Trials

3.1.2 Environmental Regulations

3.1.3 Intellectual Property Issues

3.1.4 Globalization and Trade Barriers

3.1.5 Research and Development

3.2 Medical Ceramics in Orthopedics

3.2.1 Total Hip and Joint Replacements

3.2.2 Ceramic composites as Artificial Joint Systems and Bioglass Implantable Components

3.2.3 Regeneration of Bone Tissue Using Scaffold-Guided Tissue Engineering

3.2.4 Other Orthopedics Applications

3.2.5 Eight-Year Forecast of Medical Ceramics in Orthopedics, by Material and Medical Procedure

3.2.6 Notable Companies and Other Organizations Influencing the Use of Ceramics in Orthopedics

3.3 Medical Ceramics in Dentistry

3.3.1 Main Applications for Medical Ceramics in Dentistry

3.3.2 Eight-Year Forecast of Medical Ceramics in Dentistry by Material and Dental Procedure

3.3.3 Notable Companies and Other Organizations Influencing the Use of Ceramics in Dentistry

3.4 Medical Ceramics in Medical Equipment

3.4.1 Surgical Equipment

3.4.2 Diagnostic Equipment

3.4.3 Ceramics in Implantable Electronic Devices

3.4.4 Eight-Year Forecast of Medical Equipment, by Material and Equipment Type

3.4.5 Notable Companies and Other Organizations Influencing the Use of Ceramics in Medical Equipment

3.5 Injectable Ceramic and Ceramic Composites for In Vivo Regeneration of Hard and Soft tissues

3.5.1 Eight-Year Forecast of Medical Ceramics in Regeneration Procedures

3.5.2 Notable Companies and Other Organizations Influencing the Use of Ceramics in Regeneration Procedures



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Chapter Four: Summary of Forecasts and Geographical Analysis

4.1 Summary of Eight-Year Market Forecasts

4.1.1 Summary by Procedure

4.1.2 Summary by Type of Equipment/Implant

4.1.3 Summary by Type of Medical Ceramic Material

4.2 Markets for Medical Ceramics in the US

4.2.1 Regulatory Environment

4.2.2 Trends and Opportunities

4.3 Eight-Year Forecasts of Markets for Medical Ceramics in Europe

4.3 Markets for Medical Ceramics in Europe

4.3.1 Regulatory Environment

4.3.2 Trends and Opportunities

4.3.3 Eight-Year Forecasts of Markets for Medical Ceramics in Europe

4.4 Markets for Medical Ceramics in Japan

4.4.1 Regulatory Environment

4.4.2 Trends and Opportunities

4.4.3 Eight-Year Forecasts of Markets for Medical Ceramics in Japan

4.5 Markets for Medical Ceramics in China

4.5.1 Regulatory Environment

4.5.2 Trends and Opportunities

4.5.3 Eight-Year Forecasts of Markets for Medical Ceramics in China

4.6 Other Notable National and Regional Markets for Medical Ceramics

4.6.1 Eight-Year Forecasts of Markets for Medical Ceramics in Other Parts of the World



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