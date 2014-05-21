Worldwide Medical Gases Market 2014 to 2020 - Industry Share, Szie,Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2020

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- The global market for medical gases and equipment is expected to reach USD 10.52 billion by 2020, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The implementation of industry friendly regulations such as the FDA Safety and Innovation Act in the U.S. and growing patient awareness levels are expected to drive market growth over the next six years. Growing global geriatric population base coupled with increasing prevalence of target diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) is also expected to enhance market demand over the forecast period.



Oxygen dominated the global medical pure gases market in 2013, accounting for over 44% of total revenue. Rising prevalence of patients admitted in emergency care and prevalence of patients suffering from respiratory diseases requiring the administration of oxygen are some of the factors accounting for its large market share. Nitrous oxide followed oxygen in terms of market share, accounting for over 25%. However, its market share is expected to decline by 2020, owing to the rising demand for anesthetic drugs. In addition, the medical gas mixtures market was dominated by oxygen-carbon dioxide medical gas mixtures in 2013, accounting for over 30% of revenue.



The report “Medical Gases Market By Product (Oxygen, Nitrogen, Helium, Laser Gas, Lung Gas, Aerobic, Anaerobic Mixtures, Helium Oxygen Gas Mixtures, Medical Air, Carbon Dioxide-Oxygen, Laser Gas, Lung Gas, Ethylene Oxide), By Equipment (Manifolds, Outlets, Medical Air Compressors, Masks) Analysis And Segment Forecasts To 2020,” is available now to Grand View Research customers and can also be purchased directly at http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-gases-market



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Further key findings from the study suggest:



- North America dominated the overall market in 2013 with revenue estimated at USD 2.48 billion. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing regional market, on account of rapidly developing economies of China and India, at an estimated CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.



- Vacuum systems dominated the overall equipment market in 2013, accounting for over 30% of total revenue, primarily due to the high prices associated with these products.



- Ethylene oxide segment is expected to be the fastest growing medical gas, at an estimated CAGR of 19.2% from 2014 to 2020. Ethylene oxide is expected to serve as an internal substitute to oxyfume 2000 and cater to the market of the latter post its phasing out by January, 2015.



- Key industry participants include Linde Gas, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide and Praxair Inc.



Browse All Medical Devices Market Reports @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry/medical-devices



For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global medical gases and equipment market on the basis of product and region:



- Medical Gases and Equipment Product Outlook

- Medical Gases

- Medical Pure Gases

- Medical Air

- Carbon Dioxide

- Oxygen

- Nitrogen

- Nitrous Oxide

- Helium

- Medical Gas Mixtures

- Carbon Dioxide – Oxygen Mixtures

- Oxygen-Nitrous Oxide Mixtures

- Ethylene Oxide

- Oxyfume 2000

- Helium Oxygen Mixtures

- Aerobic Mixtures

- Anaerobic Mixtures

- Blood Gas Mixtures

- Laser Gas Mixtures

- Lung Mixtures

- Medical Gas Equipment

- Manifolds

- Outlets

- Hose Assemblies and Valves

- Alarm Systems

- Cylinders and Accessories

- Flowmeters

- Regulators

- Medical Air Compressors

- Vacuum Systems

- Masks

- Medical Gases and Equipment Regional Outlook

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- RoW



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