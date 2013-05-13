Worldwide Microdisplays Market - Global Industry Microdisplays Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Microdisplays are small displays that require magnifying optics to use them. These displays are made of a CMOS chip that includes a two dimensional array of transistors. In combination with the liquid crystal material, a cover glass yields a reflective LCD. Microdisplays are generally used in head mounted displays, projectors, view finders, or in other lens view display systems. Continuous and rapid development in display technology has made the way for different types of displays in the commercial market in the past few years. The display industry has witnessed developments in display technologies from the heaviest cathode ray tube (CRT) displays to energy efficient organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays. Today, there are displays ranging from extra large size to just an inch. The combination of different types of display technologies has helped the existing microdisplays market to expand in the areas of defense and medicine. Based on features and performance, different technologies are used for different applications. This tremendous growth in the microdisplays market is expected to bring a rise in the sale of head mounted displays, which are extensively used for military and medical applications.



Read the Complete Report @ http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/microdisplays-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018



The microdisplays displays market is segmented based on products, technology, and applications as follows:



Product Segments

Near-to-Eye

Projections



Technology Segments



Digital Micromirror Devices (DMD)

Liquid Crystal Display Technology (LCD)

Liquid Crystal On-Silicon Technology (LCOS)

Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)

Application Segments

Industrial Applications

Consumer Applications



Hit by the economic downturn in 2008, many microdisplays manufacturing companies either shut down or were acquired by other companies. This market is now gaining momentum due to the increasing use of microdisplays in smartphones and televisions. The growing number of applications of microdisplays in consumer electronic products is one of the major growth drivers of this market.



Some of the market leaders engaged in the manufacturing of microdisplays include AU Optronics Corp., Cambridge Display Technology Ltd., Himax Display Inc., Epson Corp., Forth Dimension Displays Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd., Micron Technology Inc., MicroOLED, Microvision Inc., Rockwell Collins, Kopin Corporation, Universal Display Corporation, and Vuzix Wisechip Semiconductor Inc.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/167332



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



Latest Report:



Ethylene and Propylene Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/ethylene-and-propylene-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018



Ethylene is a hydrocarbon which is widely used in the chemical industry and as a natural plant hormone. It is used in many industrial reactions such as in polymerization, halogenations and hydrogenation, alkylation, hydration, oligomerization, and hydroformylation. A large amount of ethylene which is produced goes into the manufacturing of ethylene oxide, ethylbenzene, ethylene dichloride, and polyethylene. The applications of ethylene include those in packaging, trash liners, carrier bags, surfactants, detergents, automotive antifreeze, rubber, anesthetic agent, fruit ripening, and plastics.



Propylene is an organic compound primarily used in the manufacturing of polypropylene, acrylonitrile, propylene oxide, Oxo-alcohols, cumene, and isopropyl alcohol. The applications of propylene include those in acrylic fibers and coatings, polyurethane resins and in other chemicals, PVC plasticizers and coatings, epoxy resins and polycarbonate, and in solvents. The global demand for propylene is showing dynamic development. In 2011 the global market for propylene was more than USD 90 billion and it is expected to grow at a considerable rate. The global ethylene market has started growing positively since 2010 and in 2011 the market has shown tremendous growth.



About Us



MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://indiamarketreports.blogspot.com/