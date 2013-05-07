Worldwide Motherboard Application IC Market, 1Q 2013 Research Report Published at MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Table of Contents



This research report presents forecast and recent quarter review of the worldwide motherboard application IC market. The report includes motherboard shipment volume and breakdowns by CPU supplier, CPU connector type, chipset supplier, and chipset type. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with motherboard component makers. This report finds that the industry's shipment volume saw sequential and year-on-year declines in the fourth quarter of 2012. While the LGA775 remained the dominant CPU connector type, it is observed that Socket 1155 has been growing steadily in recent quarters. Due to a weak market demand and vendors' anticipation for new platform launch, it is projected that the worldwide motherboard shipment volume will have continued to drop sequentially in the first quarter of 2013, but will regain its growth momentum since the second quarter.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Power Tools market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 14.95 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for the faster accomplishment of projects. The Power Tools market in the US has also been witnessing increased competition among Chinese manufacturers. However, the high cost of power tools could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Power Tools Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US; it also covers the Power Tools market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Data Center Ethernet Switch Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Data Center Ethernet Switch market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., and Juniper Networks Inc.



