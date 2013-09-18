Worldwide Motherboard Industry, 3Q 2013:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- The Worldwide Motherboard Industry, 3Q 2013



This research report presents industry size and value forecast and recent quarter review of the worldwide motherboard industry. The report includes shipment volume and value, shipment breakdowns by maker, ASP, and price trends. The report also examines manufacturer rankings, assembly levels, CPU connector adoption, production locations, shipment destinations, and business types, and provides assembly level breakdown for CPU types, production locations, shipment destinations, and business types.



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The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with motherboard makers. The report finds that shipment volume of the worldwide motherboard industry slipped 3.5% sequentially to around 33.62 million units in the second quarter of 2013, as the initial launch of Intel's Haswell processor in high-end products failed to sustain the industry's shipments. The defect in 8 series chipsets also took its toll. In this August, the entry-level H81 chipset motherboards were released, which will replace H61 ones at a slow yet steady pace beginning from the third quarter. It is expected that the industry's shipment volume will advance 8% sequentially to around 36.32 million units in the third quarter of 2013.



Table of Contents



Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2014

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Value and ASP, 3Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Worldwide Motherboard Manufacturer Volume Ranking, 3Q 2011 - 2Q2013

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by Maker, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by Maker, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Share by Price Point, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Share by Price Point, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by Assembly Level, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Share by Assembly Level, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by CPU Connector Type, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Share by CPU Connector Type, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Worldwide Pure Motherboard Shipment Volume by CPU Connector Type, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013



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Worldwide Pure Motherboard Shipment Share by CPU Connector Type, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Worldwide Full System/Barebone Shipment Volume by CPU Connector Type, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Worldwide Full System/Barebone Shipment Share by CPU Connector Type, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by Production Location, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Share by Production Location, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Worldwide Pure Motherboard Shipment Volume by Production Location, 3Q 2011 -2Q 2013

Worldwide Pure Motherboard Shipment Share by Production Location, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Worldwide Full System/Barebone Shipment Volume by Production Location, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Worldwide Full System/Barebone Shipment Share by Production Location, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by Shipment Destination, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Share by Shipment Destination, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Worldwide Pure Motherboard Shipment Volume by Shipment Destination, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Worldwide Pure Motherboard Shipment Share by Shipment Destination, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Worldwide Full System/Barebone Shipment Volume by Shipment Destination, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Worldwide Full System/Barebone Shipment Share by Shipment Destination, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by Business Type, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Share by Business Type, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Worldwide Pure Motherboard Shipment Volume by Business Type, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Worldwide Pure Motherboard Shipment Share by Business Type, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Worldwide Full System/Barebone Shipment Volume by Business Type, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Worldwide Full System/Barebone Shipment Share by Business Type, 2Q 2011 - 1Q 2013

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