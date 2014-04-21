Worldwide Motherboard Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Forecast & Analysis: 2014 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- This report presents worldwide motherboard shipment volume per year for the period 2014 - 2018 and per quarter for the period 1Q 2012 - 2Q 2014. Also included are forecast and recent years' review of worldwide shipment volume and share by region and by CPU connector type, as well as worldwide motherboard vs. worldwide desktop PC shipment volume ratio. This research finds that the decline in the worldwide motherboard shipment volume was lessened in 2013, thanks to the strong enterprise replacement demand in response to Microsoft's termination of Windows XP OS technical support beginning from April 2014.



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In 2014, given the fact that income per capita in China and Brazil have increased and the price gap between desktop PC and notebook PC continues to narrow, more consumers in the emerging markets will opt to buy notebook PCs. It is therefore forecasted that the worldwide motherboard shipment volume will continue to fall in 2014, albeit at a lesser degree.



Table of Contents



Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume, 2011 - 2018

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume, 1Q 2012- 4Q 2014

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment by Region, 2007 - 2014

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Share by Region, 2007 - 2014

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment by CPU Connector Type, 1Q 2012 - 2Q 2014

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Share by CPU Connector Type, 1Q 2012 - 2Q 2014

Worldwide Motherboard / Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume Ratio, 2011 - 2018



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