Worldwide Nephrology and Urology Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- The nephrology and urology devices market report analyzes current dynamics and trends in the global nephrology and urology devices market for the period 2010 – 2018 and gives a forecast of the market from 2012 – 2018, considering 2011 as the base year. The study provides details of the nephrology and urology devices used for treatment of diseases of kidney and urinary system such as kidney and renal failure, urinary stone, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse. The report also highlights role of endoscopy devices in nephrology and urology treatments.



The study provides competitive analysis of various segments based on devices used for treatment of particular disease and of major geographical regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and rest of the world. In-depth segmentation of market provides current trends and future outlook of technologies used in treatment of nephrology and urology devices. Regional analysis of the market concluded that the market has adoption for advanced technologies in emerging markets due to lack of awareness and lack of stable reimbursement for these devices in these regions. Porter’s five forces analysis gives insights of market dynamics and competitive landscape throughout value chain. The study also highlights PESTLE factors influencing the market dynamics. The market attractiveness analysis gives overview of key investment areas in this market.



The study also provides overview of key market winning strategies and market barriers to be considered by new entrants. In addition, report also gives recommendation for industry players across the value chain based on current market trends and future outlook of this market. The report also profiles leading players in this market which includes their business strategies, financial overview and recent development. The study will help designers, manufacturers, suppliers and distributors in nephrology and urology devices industry to formulate and develop their strategies.



The global nephrology & urology devices market is categorized into the following segments:



Nephrology & Urology Devices Market by Device Segment



Dialysis Equipment

Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis



Urinary Stone Treatment Devices



Ureteral Stents

Lithotripsy



Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices



Sacral Neuromodulation

Vaginal Meshes & Slings

Urethral Inserts & Pessaries

Endoscopy Devices



Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices



Catheter Ablation

Prostatic Stents

Other Devices (Dr. Allen’s BPH device and other alternative techniques)



Nephrology & Urology Devices Market by Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World



