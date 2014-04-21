Worldwide OTT Video Market Attractiveness Index - Industry Size, Shares, Trends, Growth and Forecast Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- The demand for video content in multiple formats (SD and HD), in multiple modes (VoD, linear and time-shift) and on multiple devices has emerged strongly in the past three to four years. OTT video has grown globally both as an alternative and as a complement to established pay-TV platforms.



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The growing investment in broadband infrastructure has at the same time opened up new opportunities to provide video over IP, not only in more advanced, developed economies but also in emerging markets. As a result, OTT video has become a truly global trend.



Pyramid Research believes that OTT video services are set for significant growth worldwide and that in the long term there is a significant opportunity for pay-TV operators, telecom operators and other providers to profit from such services. For pay-TV operators, OTT video has become an important alternative to the established cable TV, DTH and IPTV platforms. OTT is so prominent that today the majority of pay-TV and telecom operators have an OTT strategy in place. The strength of the OTT video opportunity will vary depending on contextual factors, which must be weighted by different regions and countries globally.



In order to assess the strength of the OTT video opportunity in each market, Pyramid Research has developed especially for this study the proprietary OTT Video Market Attractiveness Index. The Index shows an overall level of market attractiveness that can be easily used to pinpoint how any market across the world fares on a variety of issues, from broadband infrastructure to pay-TV market dynamics, content licensing and regulatory frameworks.



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The OTT Video Market Attractiveness Index and this Report are aimed at all companies - pay-TV operators, telecoms, pure play OTTs and investors - interested in identifying and assessing opportunities to deploy OTT video services.



The Report is structured in four main parts:



- Section 1 explains the methodology used in the Index, with a look at the countries covered, the composition of the index, the data sources used, the index scores and category distribution, as well as the subindex and indicator breakdown.

- Section 2 is a strategic analysis of the results of the OTT Video Market Attractiveness Index. The analysis focuses on four key themes emerging from the results of the OTT Readiness, OTT



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