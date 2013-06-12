Worldwide PC and Server Power Management Software Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Global PC and Server Power Management Software Market to grow at a CAGR of 35.48 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased power consumption in the IT industry. The market has also been witnessing the emergence of customized software solutions. However, lack of R&D activities could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global PC and Server Power Management Software Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global PC and Server Power Management Software Market in the Americas, the EMEA, and APAC regions; it also covers the Global PC and Server Power Management Software Market market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include 1E Ltd., Faronics Technologies Inc., IBM Corp., and Verdiem Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Absolute Software Corp., Allen & Overy LLP, Allstate Insurance Co., Aptar Group Inc., Autonomic Software Inc., Avob (Energy Saver), BigFix Inc., British Telecommunications plc, Centurion Technologies Inc., EDF Energy Energy plc, eUnisol Inc., Excelerate Software Energy LLC, itControl Solutions Inc., KACE Networks Inc., Kaseya International Ltd., Lakeside Software Inc., LANDesk Software Inc., Lightspeed Systems Inc., Lumension Security Inc., Numara Software Inc., Promisec Inc., ScriptLogic Corp., SyAM Software Inc., Symantec Corp., Tangent Inc. (PowerHawk), and Verismic Software Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



