Worldwide Powder Coatings Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2014 to 2020 : Grand View Research, Inc

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- The global market for powder coating is expected to reach USD 12.48 billion by 2020, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing support for the use of powder coatings in comparison to conventional liquid paints by regulatory agencies such as EPA and REACH on account of negligible VOC emissions is expected to be a key driver for market growth. In addition, growing application demand with regards to automotive, appliances and consumer goods is also expected to drive powder coating sales over the next six years.



Consumer goods are the largest application market for powder coatings, with estimated consumption of 437.3 kilo tons in 2013. Automotive and general Industries were the key application markets, with combined powder coating sales expected to reach USD 5.11 billion by 2020. Powder coating demand in furniture was relatively small in 2013 but is expected to witness substantial growth of over 7.6% from 2014 to 2020.



The report “Powder Coatings Market Analysis By Application (Automotive, Consumer Goods, General Industry, Architectural, Furniture) And Segment Forecasts To 2020,” is available now to Grand View Research customers and can also be purchased directly at http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/powder-coatings-market-analysis



Inquiry Before Buying @ http://www.grandviewresearch.com/inquiry/343



Further key findings from the study suggest:



- The global market for powder coatings was 1,977.1 kilo tons in 2013 and is expected to reach 3,202.5 kilo tons by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2014 to 2020.

- Asia Pacific was the largest regional market for powder coatings, with estimated consumption of over 900 kilo tons in 2013. This can be attributed to the presence of large manufacturing setup in the region, especially in India and China, as well as rapidly growing domestic demand in various applications. This region is also expected to witness fastest growth and grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2014 to 2020.

- Europe and North America were the other key markets for powder coatings. However, they are expected to lose regional market share owing to the shift in manufacturing units from these regions to emerging economies in Asia and Latin America.

- AkzoNobel, Sherwin Williams and PPG were the largest companies in the market with a combined share of over 25% in 2013. Other key participants in the market include Dupont, BASF, Valspar and Nippon Paints.



Request Free Sample of This Report @ http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/powder-coatings-market-analysis/request



For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the powder coatings market on the basis of application and region:



Global Powder Coatings Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- Automotive

- Consumer Goods

- General Industry

- Architectural

- Furniture

- Other

Powder Coatings Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- RoW



Latest Research Report Published By Grand View Research:



Advanced Phase Change Materials (APCM) Market Analysis By Application (Building & Construction, Commercial Refrigeration, HVAC, Energy Storage And Shipping & Transportation) And Segment Forecasts To 2020 - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/advanced-phase-change-materials-apcm-market



RFID Smart Cabinets Market By Country (Poland, UK, Netherlands, Belgium, U.S., Canada, Mexico, India, China, Brazil, Japan, Australia, Argentina, Germany, France, Chile) Analysis And Segment Forecasts To 2020 - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/rfid-industry



About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a market research and consulting company that provides off-the-shelf, customized research reports and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and energy. With a deep-seated understanding of varied business environments, Grand View Research provides strategic objective insights. For more information, visit http://www.grandviewresearch.com



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com