Worldwide Printed and Flexible Sensors Market 2012-2022: Forecasts, Players, Opportunities

The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of printed and flexible sensors will be 22.1% over the next ten years. In the main, printed and flexible sensors are creating new markets using their unique advantages of flexibility, area and functionality. They also offer cost improvements over some conventional sensors, although that is not the main selling point. This report studies the technologies and the current and emerging markets, providing detailed ten year forecasts for biomedical, temperature, gas, strain, pressure, imaging and other types of sensors.



Printed and flexible sensors represent the latest in the development of devices that extend the humanoid's primary sensory abilities, giving specific exploratory insight into the properties we wish to identify, quantify and qualify. It is a technology that is surprisingly under-resourced given the enormous market opportunity and demand. These sensors are rarely standalone devices, and are integral parts of the ""New Electronics"" revolution, that will enhance our comfort while measuring gases in automobiles, measure our temperatures while detecting toxins on our skins.



Printed and flexible sensors offer distinct advantages and potential advantages over non-printed sensors, such as being lower cost to the point of being disposable, thin, lower and conformal profiled, flexible, large area, and the exciting possibility of creating devices on a variety of substrates each shaped and individually tailored to operate uniquely. They are making complex healthcare examinations faster and cheaper to do, adding intelligence to packaging, toys, industrial processes and much more. In the main, they will create new markets, going where conventional sensors cannot go. This report studies all these opportunities.



This report provides ten year forecasts for the growth of printed and flexible sensors, by sensor type and application. It provides a detailed look at the latest technical work, with company and university profiles, case studies of applications so far, and emerging opportunities. It studies the following types of sensors:



Defence and security

Force

Humidity

Photo/light/imaging

Pressure

Biochemical

Physical

Radio frequency and network sensors

Strain, stress and shear

Tactile

Temperature

Touch



The outcome is a report that identifies and reports trends based on an exhaustive analysis of recent progress in industry and academia as submitted to research journals and as conducted in the highest rated academic, industrial and commercial laboratories worldwide. This is done by the presentation of case studies and profiles highlighting the applications, application methodology and application areas of printed and flexible sensing and sensing solutions. Learn the market demand and state of technical progress and see how you can benefit from this under-addressed opportunity.



