Worldwide Research on Multiple Sclerosis - Pipeline Review, H1 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Multiple Sclerosis - Pipeline Review, H1 2014"to its huge collection of research reports.



This report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutic development for Multiple Sclerosis, complete with comparative analysis at various stages, therapeutics assessment by drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type, along with latest updates, and featured news and press releases. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Multiple Sclerosis and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects.



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Global Markets Directs report features investigational drugs from across globe covering over 20 therapy areas and nearly 3,000 indications. The report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Directs proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Directs team. Drug profiles/records featured in the report undergoes periodic updation following a stringent set of processes that ensures that all the profiles are updated with the latest set of information. Additionally, processes including live news & deals tracking, browser based alert-box and clinical trials registries tracking ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.



The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. It strengthens R&D pipelines by identifying new targets and MOAs to produce first-in-class and best-in-class products.



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Scope

The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Multiple Sclerosis

The report reviews key pipeline products under drug profile section which includes, product description, MoA and R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities

The report reviews key players involved in the therapeutics development for Multiple Sclerosis and enlists all their major and minor projects

The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects

A review of the Multiple Sclerosis products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources

Pipeline products coverage based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages

A detailed assessment of monotherapy and combination therapy pipeline projects

Coverage of the Multiple Sclerosis pipeline on the basis of target, MoA, route of administration and molecule type

Latest news and deals relating related to pipeline products



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Reasons to buy

Provides strategically significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D development strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

Develop strategic initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies

Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Multiple Sclerosis

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players of the most promising pipeline

Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Multiple Sclerosis pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics

Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope

Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline



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