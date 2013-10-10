Worldwide RFID Forecasts, Players and Opportunities 2014-2024

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- RFID Forecasts, Players and Opportunities 2014-2024



This report provides the key data and analysis of extensive research including interviews with RFID adopters and solution providers in the various applicational RFID markets, giving an unprecedented level of insight into the total RFID industry and what is really happening.



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IDTechEx find that in 2013, the total RFID market is worth $7.88 billion, up from $6.98 billion in 2012, and growing to $9.2 billion in 2014. This includes tags, readers and software/services for RFID cards, labels, fobs and all other form factors. IDTechEx forecast that to rise to $30.24 billion in 2024.



In retail, RFID is seeing rapid growth for apparel tagging - that application alone demands 2.25 billion RFID labels in 2013. RFID in the form of tickets used for transit will demand 600 million tags in 2013. The tagging of animals (such as pigs, sheep and pets) is now substantial as it becomes a legal requirement in many more territories, with 375 million tags being used for this sector in 2013. This is happening in regions such as China and Australasia. In total, 5.9 billion tags will be sold in 2013 versus 4.8 billion in 2012. Most of that growth is from passive UHF RFID labels, with UHF tag sales overtaking HF and LF tag sales by volume in 2012. However, in 2013 UHF tag sales by value will only be 11% of the value of HF tag sales.



This comprehensive report from IDTechEx gives the complete picture covering passive RFID, battery assisted passive, active RFID, Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS) and chipless RFID. It provides detailed forecasts and depth unmatched by any other.



Market analysis by a huge number of parameters



Using new, unique information researched globally by IDTechEx technical experts, we analyze the RFID market in many different ways. Full analysis by each market is given in great detail including in-depth historic data by application type from 2005 year by year to 2020 and with a 2024 outlook. For passive RFID, forecasts are provided separately for the following application areas. For each we provide the number of tags, average sales price and total value of tags.



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Passive UHF market data segments - 10 year forecast



- Retail apparel and footwear

- Retail-other

- Logistics, conveyances, roll cages

- Asset management/inventory

- Medical/health care

- Air baggage and cargo

- Access control/ticketing

- Embedded

- People

- Other



Passive HF RFID market data segments - 10 year forecast



- Contactless cards/fobs

- Smart tickets

- Books

- Medical

- Assets/tools

- Passports

- People

- NFC applications

- Other



Passive LF market data segments - 10 year forecast



- Livestock and pets

- Access control

- Vehicle immobilizers

- Medical

- People

- Other



In addition, ten year forecasts are provided for battery assisted passive and active RFID and RTLS in the following applications:



- Pharma/Healthcare

- Cold retail supply chain

- Consumer goods

- Postal

- Manufacturing parts, tools

- Archiving (samples)

- Military

- Retal CPG Pallet/case

- Shelf Edge Labels

- Conveyances/Rollcages/ULD/Totes

- Vehicles

- People (excluding other sectors)

- Car clickers

- Other tag applications



Additionally, the report provides units, asp and total value for RFID readers as follows:



- UHF Fixed portal

- UHF Embedded and handheld

- HF and LF Hand held, fixed, embedded

- LF Vehicle

- NFC Cellphone



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The research conducted by IDTechEx ultimately provides ten year forecasts by application area including tags, readers, software and services for the following markets:



- Retail

- Healthcare and medical

- Passenger transport/automotive

- Land, sea logistics and post

- Animals and farming

- Airlines and airports

- Financial, Security

- Manufacturing

- Leisure/sports

- Consumer products

- Other



Data is also provided for other sectors including market by territory, value chain positioning, NFC, chip vs chipless and more. Cumulative sales of RFID are analyzed. Progress of key companies is provided in addition to a matrix of hundreds of suppliers.



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Industrial Construction in Canada to 2017: Market Forecast: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/industrial-construction-in-canada-to-2017-market-forecast



Synopsis



Timetrics 'Industrial Construction in Canada to 2017: Market Forecast' contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the industrial construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). The databook provides historical and forecast valuations of the industry using the construction output and value-add methods.



Summary



This report is the result of Timetrics extensive market research covering the industrial construction industry in Canada. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the industrial construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). 'Industrial Construction in Canada to 2017: Market Forecast' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the industrial construction industry in Canada. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Canadian construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.



Scope



- Overview of the industrial construction industry in Canada.

- Historic and forecast market value for the industrial construction industry by construction output and value-add methods for the period 2008 through to 2017.

- Historic and forecast market value by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) across the industrial construction industry for the period 2008 through to 2017.



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Reasons To Buy



- This report provides you with valuable data for the industrial construction industry in Canada.

- This report provides you with a breakdown of market value by type of construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition).

- This report enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures detailing market values using the construction output and value add methods.

- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market.



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