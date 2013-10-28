Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Worldwide Smart Coatings Markets: 2013-2020



Smart coatings change in response to external stimuli and are finding a fast growing number of applications in several industries including construction, automotive, medical, consumer electronic goods and the military. NanoMarkets believes that these materials present a strong business case because of their unique functionality and their ability to be highly customized. We think smart coatings will do especially well in medical, military and other applications, where quality and performance, rather than price, shape purchasing decisions. Consumer markets where the customer is willing to pay a premium for functionality such as scratch resistance or enhanced energy efficiency will also be important.



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NanoMarkets commenced coverage of smart coatings in 2011. As such it has a solid understanding of the dynamics of the smart coatings business and it brings this experience to this report. The report covers all the major markets for smart coatings including energy, automotive, medical, electronics, textiles and military. And it includes an assessment of the product/marketing strategies of key firms supplying smart coatings, as well as eight-year forecasts by applications sector and by type of coating. These forecasts are both in volume and in value terms.



This report also assesses the latest technical developments in the smart coatings space; smart coatings are becoming smarter and more biological, for example Based on the latest R&D and university research, we also examines future directions for smart coatings including important developments in manufacturing. We believe that this report will provide guidance to coatings and other specialty chemical firms, as well as firms making production equipment, and others planning to make investments of all kinds in smart materials.



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TABLE OF CONTENTS



Executive Summary

E.1 A Generic Business Case for Smart Coatings

E.2 Summary of Key Commercial Opportunities for Smart Coatings

E.2.1 Building Materials and Energy Efficiency

E.2.2 Energy Generation

E.2.3 Automotive and Marine

E.2.4 Medical and Dental

E.2.5 Electronics and Displays

E.2.6 Textiles and Clothing

E.2.7 Military and Domestic Security

E.2.8 Other Applications

E.3 Firms to Watch in the Smart Coatings Sector

E.4 Summary of Eight-Year Smart Coatings Market Forecasts

E.5 Barriers to Growth in the Smart Coatings Market



Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Background to the Report

1.2 Objectives and Scope of this Report

1.3 Methodology of this Report

1.4 Plan of this Report



Chapter Two: Smart Coatings: Technical and Product Trends

2.1 Self-Assembling, Self-Organizing and Self-Stratifying Coatings

2.2 Self-Cleaning Coatings

2.3 Self-Repairing and Self-Healing Coatings

2.4 Corrosion-Resistant and Wear-Resistant Coatings

2.5 Antimicrobial Materials and Other Bioactive Coatings

2.6 Pressure Responsive Coatings

2.7 Smart Optical Coatings: Self-Dimming, Color Shifting and Others

2.8 Next-Generation Smart Coatings: New Functionality

2.9 Manufacturing Innovations Impacting the Smart Coatings Sector

2.10 Key Points from this Chapter



Chapter Three: Smart Coatings: Opportunity Analysis by Market Segment

3.1 Building Materials and Energy Efficiency Products

3.1.1 Self-Healing Paints

3.1.2 Self-Dimming and Self-Cleaning Windows

3.1.3 Anti-Corrosion Coatings

3.2 Energy Generation

3.2.1 Photovoltaics: Cleaner Glass and Anti-Reflective Coatings

3.2.2 Fuel Cells, Batteries and Smart Coatings

3.2.3 Smart Coatings for Wind and Gas Turbines

3.2.4 Smart Coatings for Removal of Oil Slicks

3.3 Automotive, Marine and Other Transportation Markets

3.3.1 Corrosion Sensing and Corrosion Control

3.3.2 Self-Dimming, Self-Cleaning and Self-Deicing Windows and Mirrors

3.3.3 Fillers and Self-Repairing Body Coatings

3.3.4 Anti-Fouling Applications

3.3.5 Smart Coatings in Braking and Suspension Systems

3.3.6 Smart Coatings for Catalysts and Lubricants

3.3.7 Smart Tires

3.4 Medical and Dental Applications for Smart Coatings

3.4.1 Drug Delivery Coatings

3.4.2 Anti-Microbial and Anti-Inflammatory Coatings

3.4.3 Diagnostic Sensing and Smart Coatings

3.4.4 Medical Uniforms and Medical Monitoring Garments

3.5 Consumer Electronics and Computers

3.5.1 Anti-Scratch Materials

3.5.2 Touch Screens

3.5.3 Pressure Sensing and Haptics

3.5.4 Self-Cleaning Displays

3.6 Smart Textiles and Clothing

3.6.1 Environmentally Responsive Textiles

3.6.2 Self-Cleaning Carpets and Fabrics

3.6.3 Fire Retardant Textiles and Garments

3.7 Military and Domestic Security Markets for Smart Coatings

3.7.1 Camouflage

3.7.2 Smart Coatings for Detection of Toxic Substances and Other Dangers

3.7.3 Uniforms

3.7.4 Naval Anti-Fouling

3.8 Other Applications

3.9 Key Points in this Chapter



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Chapter Four: Eight-Year Forecasts of Smart Coatings Markets

4.1 Forecasting Methodology

4.1.1 Forecasting Philosophy

4.1.2 Sources of Data

4.1.3 Economic Assumptions

4.1.4 Alternative Scenarios

4.2 Building Materials and Energy Efficiency Products

4.2.1 Forecast by Application and Type of Material

4.3 Energy Generation

4.3.1 Forecast by Application and Type of Material

4.4 Automotive, Marine and Other Transportation Markets

4.4.1 Forecast by Application and Type of Material

4.5 Medical and Dental Applications for Smart Coatings

4.5.1 Forecast by Application and Type of Material

4.6 Consumer Electronics and Computers

4.6.1 Forecast by Application and Type of Material

4.7 Smart Coatings and Smart Textiles

4.7.1 Forecast by Application and Type of Material

4.8 Military Markets for Smart Coatings

4.8.1 Forecast by Application and Type of Material

4.9 Summary of Forecasts

4.9.1 Summary by Application

4.9.2 Summary by Type of Material



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