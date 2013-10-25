Worldwide Smart Coatings Markets 2013-2020: Latest Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report Available Online

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Smart coatings change in response to external stimuli and are finding a fast growing number of applications in several industries including construction, automotive, medical, consumer electronic goods and the military. NanoMarkets believes that these materials present a strong business case because of their unique functionality and their ability to be highly customized. We think smart coatings will do especially well in medical, military and other applications, where quality and performance, rather than price, shape purchasing decisions. Consumer markets where the customer is willing to pay a premium for functionality such as scratch resistance or enhanced energy efficiency will also be important.



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NanoMarkets commenced coverage of smart coatings in 2011. As such it has a solid understanding of the dynamics of the smart coatings business and it brings this experience to this report. The report covers all the major markets for smart coatings including energy, automotive, medical, electronics, textiles and military. And it includes an assessment of the product/marketing strategies of key firms supplying smart coatings, as well as eight-year forecasts by applications sector and by type of coating. These forecasts are both in volume and in value terms.



This report also assesses the latest technical developments in the smart coatings space; smart coatings are becoming smarter and more biological, for example Based on the latest R&D and university research, we also examines future directions for smart coatings including important developments in manufacturing. We believe that this report will provide guidance to coatings and other specialty chemical firms, as well as firms making production equipment, and others planning to make investments of all kinds in smart materials.



TABLE OF CONTENTS



Executive Summary

E.1 A Generic Business Case for Smart Coatings

E.2 Summary of Key Commercial Opportunities for Smart Coatings

E.2.1 Building Materials and Energy Efficiency

E.2.2 Energy Generation

E.2.3 Automotive and Marine

E.2.4 Medical and Dental

E.2.5 Electronics and Displays

E.2.6 Textiles and Clothing

E.2.7 Military and Domestic Security

E.2.8 Other Applications

E.3 Firms to Watch in the Smart Coatings Sector

E.4 Summary of Eight-Year Smart Coatings Market Forecasts

E.5 Barriers to Growth in the Smart Coatings Market



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Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Background to the Report

1.2 Objectives and Scope of this Report

1.3 Methodology of this Report

1.4 Plan of this Report



Chapter Two: Smart Coatings: Technical and Product Trends

2.1 Self-Assembling, Self-Organizing and Self-Stratifying Coatings

2.2 Self-Cleaning Coatings

2.3 Self-Repairing and Self-Healing Coatings

2.4 Corrosion-Resistant and Wear-Resistant Coatings

2.5 Antimicrobial Materials and Other Bioactive Coatings

2.6 Pressure Responsive Coatings

2.7 Smart Optical Coatings: Self-Dimming, Color Shifting and Others

2.8 Next-Generation Smart Coatings: New Functionality

2.9 Manufacturing Innovations Impacting the Smart Coatings Sector

2.10 Key Points from this Chapter



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