Worldwide Snake Robots Market 2019 : Global Industry Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2013 to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Marketresearchreports.biz Added that it has published a new study Snake Robots: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019. The 2013 study has 272 pages, 142 tables and figures. Worldwide snake robot markets are poised to achieve significant growth as the next generation units provide an access and movement mechanism that is unique and useful.



Confined spaces exist. A confined space exists because of a lack of ability to take apart or dismantle components. Confined spaces exist in nuclear reactors, aircraft, the human body, industrial processing plant, underwater environments, ship-building, space. Buildings, roads, pipelines and other man-made spaces all have confined spaces. The world is full of awkward confined spaces.



Snake-arm robots are self-contained portable devices and extensions to existing systems. These products build on software and hardware technology.



Snake robots used for small space access, inside airplane wing access, first responder tasks, and surgery: They are used for going where nothing else can go. Snake robots provide systems that significantly improve traditional open surgery by consolidating the number of minimally invasive access ports to one and eliminating open surgery.



The automated process revolution in surgery, first responder help, and communications is being implemented via robots. Robots are automating systems, providing significant improvement in the accuracy of surgery and penetration of spaces that were previously impenetrable. .



According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the study, "A confined space needs snake shapes to achieve access. Confined spaces exist by design (aircraft engine), by failure (collapsed building) or naturally (human body). Existing open surgery can be replaced in large part by robotic and minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Minimally invasive surgery MIS, drug therapies, radiation treatment, and emerging interventional surgical approaches complement robotic surgery techniques as a replacement for or complement to open surgery. The snake robots reduce the number of ports needed to gain access and repair the heart."



During a robot assisted surgical procedure, the patient-side cart is positioned next to the operating table with the electromechanical arms arranged to provide access to the initial ports selected by the surgeon. Metal tubes attached to the arms are inserted through the ports, and the cutting and visualization instruments are introduced through the tubes into the patient's body. The surgeon performs the procedure while sitting at a console, manipulating the instrument controls and viewing the operation through a vision system. When a surgeon needs to change an instrument the instrument is withdrawn from the surgical field using the controls at the console. This is done many times during an operation.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/snake-robots-market-shares-strategies-and-forecasts-worldwide-2013-to-2019



To Buy A Copy Of This Report Visit : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/172761



The companies that get an early foothold in the market have significant strategic advantage. The robotic snake leverages a new technique for robotic movement that benefits users by providing efficient access to difficult spaces. This factor is driving demand for snake robot systems. Since robotics provide a precise, repeatable and controlled ability to perform procedures in tight spaces, they are increasingly in demand.



The aging US population has supported demand for robotic surgical instruments, since the occurrence of health issues that require medical devices is higher in the elderly population. Buoyed by strong demand and sales, industry profit margins have increased. Snake robot device markets at $33.6 million in 2012 are anticipated to reach $2.3 billion by 2019 as next devices, systems, and instruments are introduced to manage access to difficult spaces through small ports when large openings are unavailable or inconvenient.



Latest Report :



Application Server Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019:



WinterGreen Research announces that it has published a new study Application Servers: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019: Next Generation Mission Critical Application Servers for the Cloud, Apps, Tablets, and Mobile Devices. The 2013 study has 532 pages, 144 tables and figures. Worldwide Application Server markets are poised to achieve significant growth as Internet of things and the mobile Internet further evolve, driving the market for apps into the trillions in the next few years. WinterGreen Research predicts that the app market will be $36 trillion by 2019, new markets evolved because of the value that apps provide to smart phones, mobile devices, tablets, and the Internet of things. According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the study, “Applicati



Middleware Messaging Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019:



WinterGreen Research announces that it has published a new study Mission Critical Middleware Messaging: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019. The 2013 study has 434 pages, 144 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as middleware messaging becomes the foundation for cloud computing and enterprise participation in mobile markets. Mobile device messaging and messaging for the Internet of things are driving markets. According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the WinterGreen Research team that prepared the middleware messaging market research study, "Cloud and collaboration are leveraging messaging that supports information exchange between mobile devices. The Internet of things is adopting messaging at this time. These areas



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/