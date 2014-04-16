Worldwide Stationary Fuel Cells Market, 2014 to 2020: Industry Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as the Stationary Fuel Cells used to provide distributed power for campus environments achieve better technology and economies of scale. They have achieved grid parity in many cases. They improve and lower energy costs. They threaten to erode utility profitability.



View Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/stationary-fuel-cells-market-shares-strategies-and-forecasts-worldwide-2014-to-2020-report.html



Stationary Fuel Cells are on the cusp of becoming commercially viable, creating companies that are profitable and produce electricity at or below parity with the grid giving every user alternatives to the grid. Bloom Energy has solved the SOFC engineering challenges. Breakthroughs in materials science, and revolutionary designs give Bloom SOFC technology a cost effective, all-electric solution.



Vendors have solved the SOFC conundrum, developing new materials that make units affordable and provide energy device economies of scale and support for wind and solar renewable energy sources.



Stationary fuel cells represent the base for distributed power generation worldwide. No more new coal plants, no mare extensions to the grid. Distributed power has become mainstream. Distributed generation (DG) refers to power generation at the point of consumption.



Generating power on-site, rather than centrally, eliminates the cost, complexity, interdependencies, and inefficiencies associated with energy transmission and distribution. Distributed energy is evolving in a manner like distributed PC and laptop computing, cars for transportation, and smart phones. As distributed Internet data and telephony have found a place in the market, so also will distributed energy generation become widespread. Distributed power shifts energy generation control to the consumer much to the consternation of the existing utility companies.



Browse More Reports related to Power: http://www.researchmoz.us/power-market-reports-26.html



Stationary fuel cell markets at $1.2 billion in 2013 are projected to increase to $14.3 billion in 2020. Growth is anticipated to be based on demand for distributed power generation that uses natural gas. Systems provide clean energy that is good for the environment. Growth is based on global demand and will shift from simple growth to rapid growth measured as a penetration analysis as markets move beyond the early adopter stage. The big box retailers including many, led by Walmart, the data centers, and companies like Verizon are early adopters.



Eventually hydrogen will be used as fuel in the same stationary fuel cell devices. The hydrogen is manufactured from solar farms. Stationary fuel cells have become more feasible as the industry is able to move beyond platinum catalysts.



Related Reports:-



Fuel Cells - Global Market Size, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Regulations and Key Country Analysis to 2020 ( http://www.researchmoz.us/fuel-cells-global-market-size-segmentation-competitive-landscape-regulations-and-key-country-analysis-to-2020-report.html )

The report provides in depth analysis on global fuel cell market. The report also provides market analysis of key countries US, UK, Germany, Republic of Korea, and Japan. The research provides historical and forecast data to 2020 for installed capacity (in MW), and market size (in $m/$bn) globally and for each of the key countries. The report also provides the market share of major fuel cell manufacturers globally and gives a brief description of each of these manufacturers. The report also discusses the drivers and restraints for the global fuel cell market.



Hydrogen and Fuel Cells 2014 - 2025: Forecasts, Technologies, Markets (http://www.researchmoz.us/hydrogen-and-fuel-cells-2014-2025-forecasts-technologies-markets-report.html )

This report covers stationary and mobile applications of fuel cells in addition to hydrogen infrastructure and delivery. The report addresses existing markets for fuel cells, providing current market sizes in addition to forecasts of growth for these and emerging application areas. It provides a description and analysis of the current technology choices as well as the latest R&D. In particular, we cover the value proposition, price and pricing trends for each application.



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz ( http://www.researchmoz.us/ ) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. We provide the market context, competitor insight and future trends needed for strategic planning.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Mrs.Sheela AK

Tel:+1-518-618-1030

Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog: http://marketingresearchreport.wordpress.com/